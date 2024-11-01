Savinho Injury: Progress & Potential Return Date for Man City Winger
Savinho is the latest Manchester City player stuck on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup.
Pep Guardiola could only watch as his depleted Manchester City side was eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Tottenham on Oct. 30. To make the night worse, Savinho was stretchered off the pitch in the 63rd minute with what looked like a serious ankle injury.
The City boss later spoke to the media and gave an update on the winger's condition. "[The injury] was a knock. A strong one, but not fractured," Guardiola said.
Despite the positive news, Savinho is still looking at time off the pitch, something City can ill afford at the moment. Savinho joins Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Oscar Bobb, Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish, Jérémy Doku and Manuel Akanji on the sidelines.
Here's the latest on Savinho's injury.
When Will Savinho Return From Injury?
City has not given a specific timeline for Savinho's return from injury, but he remains a doubt for the club's remaining three matches before the November international break.
Even just two weeks on the sidelines will see the Brazilian miss City's Premier League matches against Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion. He would also be unavailable for the club's Champions League clash with Sporting CP.
The November international break gives Savinho more time to recover should he need it and aim for a return against Tottenham on Nov. 23. He will likely not represent Brazil.
If the winger recovers quicker than expected, he could feature against Brighton on Nov. 9. Stay tuned for more updates from Guardiola as the next two weeks unfold.
Potential Savinho Replacements for Manchester City
With the injured squad Guardiola is currently working with, Bernardo Silva is the best, most natural replacement for Savinho. The Portugal international is no stranger to the right-wing and already has three assists in eight Premier League fixtures this season.
Phil Foden could also slot in on the right-wing; the versatile 24-year-old has proven he can play anywhere up top for both club and country. James McAtee is another option, though Guardiola seems to prefer him as an attacking midfielder.
Should Doku recover from his undisclosed injury before Savinho returns, then the Belgian can fill in for his teammate, letting Silva return to his more central role while Matheus Nunes remains on the left-wing.