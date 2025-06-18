Seattle Sounders vs. Atletico Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Atlético Madrid are in dire need of three points when they take on the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field on Thursday.
Atléti’s first appearance at the Club World Cup started with a miserable 4–0 defeat to the irresistible European champions in the stifling Californian sun, as Paris Saint-Germain continued from where they off in Munich.
However, things may well have panned out differently had Julián Alvarez’s strike, which would’ve halved their deficit, not been ruled out for a foul on Désiré Doué following VAR intervention. Alexander Sørloth also missed a sitter, which could’ve brought Diego Simeone’s side back into the game.
Eventually, Atléti were overpowered and reduced to ten men.
Despite their heavy defeat, the La Liga side will be confident of bouncing back here against a Seattle team that were also beaten on Matchday 1. The Sounders’ resurgence arrived too late against Botafoga, who claimed a 2–1 victory, but there was reason for encouragement off the back of their second half showing at the weekend.
Can they pull off a major upset on home soil?
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to this Club World Cup fixture.
What Time Does Seattle Sounders vs. Atlético Madrid Kick-Off?
- Location: Seattle, United States
- Stadium: Lumen Field
- Date: Thursday, June 19
- Kick-off Time: 11 p.m. BST / 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT
- Referee: Yael Falcon Perez (ARG)
Seattle Sounders vs. Atlético Madrid Head-to-Head Record
This is the first competitive fixture Seattle Sounders and Atlético Madrid.
Current Form (all competitions)
Seattle Sounders
Atlético Madrid
Botafoga 2–1 Seattle Sounders – 15/06/25
PSG 4–0 Atlético Madrid – 15/06/25
Vancouver Whitecaps 3–0 Seattle Sounders – 09/06/25
Girona 0–4 Atlético Madrid – 25/05/25
Seattle Sounders 2–3 Minnesota United – 01/06/25
Atlético Madrid 4–1 Real Betis – 18/05/25
Seattle Sounders 1–0 San Diego FC – 29/05/25
Osasuna 2–0 Atlético Madrid – 15/05/25
Seattle Sounders 1–0 FC Dallas – 24/05/25
Atlético Madrid 4–0 Real Sociedad – 10/05/25
How to Watch Seattle Sounders vs. Atlético Madrid on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
DAZN
United Kingdom
DAZN
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN
Seattle Sounders Team News
Center back Yeimar Gómez didn’t recover in time to feature in the Sounders’ defeat to Botafogo on Saturday evening, and the quick turnaround means he’s a doubt to play a part here. His inclusion on the bench last time out was encouraging, though.
Kim Hee-Kim was also an injury concern heading into the tournament, but he was deemed fit enough to partner Jackson Ragen in defense on Matchday 1.
Stuart Russell Hawkins is likely to miss out again, while Jordan Morris, like Gómez, is dealing with a hamstring injury. Left back Nouhou Tolo could be replaced after his poor showing at the weekend.
Seattle Sounders Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid
Seattle Sounders predicted lineup vs. Atlético (4-2-3-1): Frei; Roldan, Kim, Ragen, Tolo; Roldan, Vargas; De La Vega, Rusnak, Kent; Ferreira.
Atlético Madrid Team News
Simeone must make a change in defense after Clément Lenglet received two yellow cards and was sent off against PSG. There are several options to partner Robin Le Normand in Seattle, including soon-to-be out-of-contract trio Reinildo, Axel Witsel and César Azpilicueta.
However, the Atléti boss could opt for stalwart defender José María Giménez instead despite the Uruguayan failing to make an appearance in Pasadena.
Alexander Sørloth is likely to remain on the bench after his cameo against PSG, but there could be rotation in midfield with Conor Gallagher potentially replacing Samuel Lino.
Atlético Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Seattle Sounders
Atlético predicted lineup vs. Seattle Sounders (4-4-2): Oblak; Llorente, Giménez, Le Normand, Reinildo; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Gallagher; Alvarez, Griezmann
Seattle Sounders vs. Atlético Madrid Score Prediction
It was always going to be a tough ask for Atlético Madrid to keep up with Luis Enrique’s slick juggernaut in those conditions on Saturday, but a 4–0 defeat felt harsh.
Still, there’s room for Simeone’s side to grow exponentially at this tournament and they should be able to spread their wings a little more on Thursday.
While the Sounders are playing at home, these atmospheres are unlike anything they typically generate for MLS outings, and Atléti have nothing to fear in not-so-hostile territory.
There may be a methodical, functional edge about their performance, but the Spaniards will crucially earn all three points.
Prediction: Seattle Sounders 0–2 Atlético Madrid
