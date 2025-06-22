SI

Seattle Sounders vs. PSG: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

PSG are aiming to book their place in the round of 16 with a win over the MLS side.

James Cormack

Seattle Sounders close out their Club World Cup group against Paris Saint-Germain
Seattle Sounders close out their Club World Cup group against Paris Saint-Germain / IMAGO/Imagebroker

Despite succumbing to a stunning defeat last time out, Paris Saint-Germain will book their place in the Club World Cup round of 16 with a victory over the Seattle Sounders on Monday.

Luis Enrique only made a couple of changes from the team that thumped Atlético Madrid for their clash with South American champions Botafogo, and they were stifled by Renato Paiva’s side in a 1–0 defeat.

There’s no reason for panic, though, with PSG expected to cruise into the knockout stages. The Sounders have so far acquitted themselves pretty well at the tournament, but the gulf between these two teams is seismic. The MLS side haven’t been eliminated just yet, but they require a miracle to advance.

Only a victory of at least three goals over the UEFA Champions League winners and a win for Botafogo over Atléti will see Seattle into the next phase. PSG, meanwhile, will likely top the group should they triumph at Lumen Field and Botafogo are beaten.

Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to this Club World Cup fixture.

What Time Does Seattle Sounders vs. PSG Kick-Off?

  • Location: Seattle, United States
  • Stadium: Lumen Field
  • Date: Monday, June 23
  • Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / noon PT
  • Referee: Cristián Marcelo Garay Reyes (CHI)

Seattle Sounders vs. PSG Head-to-Head Record

This is the first competitive fixture Seattle Sounders and PSG.

Current Form (all competitions)

Seattle Sounders

PSG

Seattle Sounders 1–3 Atlético Madrid – 19/06/25

PSG 0–1 Botafogo – 19/06/25

Botafoga 2–1 Seattle Sounders – 15/06/25

PSG 4–0 Atlético Madrid –15/06/25

Vancouver Whitecaps 3–0 Seattle Sounders – 09/06/25

PSG 5–0 Inter – 31/05/25

Seattle Sounders 2–3 Minnesota United – 01/06/25

PSG 3–0 Reims – 24/05/25

Seattle Sounders 1–0 San Diego FC – 29/05/25

PSG 3–1 Auxerre – 17/05/36

How to Watch Seattle Sounders vs. PSG on TV

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

DAZN

United Kingdom

DAZN

Canada

DAZN

Mexico

DAZN

Seattle Sounders Team News

Albert Rusnák
Albert Rusnák scored against Atlético Madrid. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Center back Yeimar Gómez entered the tournament carrying a knock and hasn’t played a part in Seattle’s opening two fixtures. Kim Hee-kim was also an injury concern on Matchday 1 but started against Botafogo. He returned to the bench last time out, however.

Stuart Russell Hawkins should miss out again, while Kalani Kossa-Rienzi was forced off late on Matchday 2. Paul Arriola is a long-term absentee.

Albert Rusnák has been the star of Seattle’s 2025 MLS campaign, and the creative midfielder was on the scoresheet in the defeat to Atléti. He’ll aim to inspire a major upset from a number ten position.

Seattle Sounders Predicted Lineup vs. PSG

Seattle Sounders predicted lineup vs. PSG (4-2-3-1): Frei; Roldan, Bell, Ragen, Baker-Whiting; Roldan, Vargas; De La Vega, Rusnák, Kent; Ferreira.

PSG Team News

Bradley Barcola
Bradley Barcola could return to PSG’s starting lineup. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

PSG undoubtedly felt the absence of Ousmané Dembélé against Botafogo, with Enrique again opting for Gonçalo Ramos up top. While Dembélé, who’s struggling with a thigh injury, is likely to be preserved for the knockout stages—assuming the European champions progress—there could be a change to their frontline.

Bradley Barcola was utilised as PSG’s false nine in their 2–1 victory over Arsenal in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals, and the winger could perform a similar role on Monday.

Nuno Mendes, Marquinhos, João Neves and Fabián Ruiz should all return to the starting XI.

PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Seattle Sounders

PSG predicted lineup vs. Seattle Sounders (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Fabián; Doué, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia

Seattle Sounders vs. PSG Score Prediction

PSG lacked a bit of punch against a resilient Botafogo, with the Brazilians’ stunning triumph likely to serve as a wake-up call for the European champions.

They may be without Dembélé again, but Enrique is otherwise expected to name a full-strength team against the Sounders. They’re poised to bounce back on Monday.

While Seattle have performed admirably in their two defeats at the tournament, PSG are a class above and they’re bound to be swept aside without laying a glove on the French behemoths.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 0–3 PSG

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

