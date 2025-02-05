Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid Send Heartfelt Birthday Messages to Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is receiving countless messages from fans, former teammates and of course, Real Madrid on his 40th birthday.
One of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots is celebrating a new milestone in his life. Ronaldo turned 40 years old on Feb. 5, and the world is honoring the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on social media.
At exactly midnight, Real Madrid led the charge with the following heartwarming message on X:
"Dear Cristiano, from Real Madrid, we want to send you our warmest wishes on your 40th birthday," the post reads. "Every madridista is proud of the legend that you are and what you represent for our history. Have a great day with your family and loved ones."
The 40-year-old is Real Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer and won four Champions League titles with the club during his nine-year stint in Madrid. He also holds the club record for the most goals scored in a single season with 61.
The Portugal national team also shared the following tribute to their captain on Instagram:
"40 years of pure magic on the pitch," the post reads.
Along with his individual achievements for the national team, Ronaldo's best moment while representing Portugal came in 2016 when the forward helped his country win its first European Championship.
Plenty of Ronaldo's former and current teammates for club and country shared their own messages for the 40-year-old on social media. Sergio Ramos posted one of the many celebratory photos of himself and Ronaldo from their days at Real Madrid and wrote, "Happy birthday, bro! All of the best."
Marcelo and Kaká, two more Real Madrid legends, sent their well wishes to Ronaldo on Instagram. Nani, Ronaldo's former Portugal teammate, joined in and wrote, "We go way back. So many unforgettable moments and victories together. Happy birthday Cristiano."
Even at age 40, Ronaldo still has his sights set on creating new unforgettable moments as he chases down 1,000 career goals.