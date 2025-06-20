Serhou Guirassy: ‘Football Country’ United States Ready for ‘Great’ Club World Cup
Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy admits he is looking forward to his first true taste of United States football culture at the Club World Cup.
Dortmund are one of two sides flying the flag for the Bundesliga, alongside champions Bayern Munich, and still have to play Mamelodi Sundowns and Ulsan in a group stage which takes them from East Rutherford, New Jersey to Cincinnati, Ohio—their opening game with former Copa Libertadores winners Fluminense finished 0–0.
The new format of this competition means there remains plenty of unknowns heading into the Club World Cup, but for Guirassy, one thing is for certain—the United States is set to put on a memorable show for everyone involved.
“It’s a World Cup,” he tells Sports Illustrated. “It’s true, it's different from the Nations Cup, but it's still a World Cup. I think all the teams that go there are there to win. And you’re playing in a World Cup, so you go there to win it.
“Plus, in the United States, we know it’s like a football country. Especially now with [Lionel] Messi joining Inter Miami. So now they’re even more focused on football, I’d say. So it’s going to be a great competition.”
This will not be Guirassy’s first trip to the United States but, by his own admission, he has never before had the opportunity to immerse himself in a culture which continues to grow with each passing week.
“It’s good because it’s... it’s a discovery,” he continues. “I’ve been to the United States, but it was... it was really in flash mode, I would say.
“It feels good. You play football, you discover other countries, other cities, so it’s very interesting.“
