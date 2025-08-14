Serie A Club Makes ‘£20 Million’ Jadon Sancho Approach
Another suitor has emerged in the Jadon Sancho transfer saga, with AS Roma reportedly making an approach to sign the Manchester United outcast.
The offer comes in at £20 million ($27 million) in a total package that includes a loan plus an obligation to buy the player next summer, Fabrizio Romano reports. Sancho is reportedly interested and has opened the door to the possibility, but Manchester United also have to accept the terms.
Sancho spent last season on loan at Chelsea. That deal also included an obligation to buy, but the Blues chose to pay a penalty fine instead, sending the 25-year-old back to Old Trafford with his future unresolved. Deemed expendable alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford, who is now calling Barcelona home for a season, and Alejandro Garnacho, Sancho is not part of the plans in Manchester.
The player has reportedly no interest in going to Türkiye currently, according to Romano. Beşiktaş have vocally entered the race, which excited supporters of the club. Sancho’s latest Instagram post had over 5.5 million comments, many of which read something along the lines of “Come to Beşiktaş.” But, it seems the player has a preference one way or the other.
Sancho made 31 appearances in the Premier League last season for Chelsea scoring three goals and assisting five times. Four of those assists came in his first three games for the Blues, but he struggled to find consistency from there on. The player also made eight appearances in the UEFA Conference League, including the final, which Chelsea went on to win.
For the Red Devils since in 2021, Sancho has made 58 Premier League appearances, scoring just nine goals and assisting six. He returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan in 2023–24, but also failed to make a lasting impression back at the club where he originally burst onto the scene as a teenager.
While most managers have struggled to get the best out of Sancho, he particularly seems a square peg for a round hole under Ruben Amorim.
The Portuguese coach deploys his favoured 3-4-2-1 with two creative No. 10s operating behind a striker, as wing backs get forward to help out in attack. Sancho is primarily a creative winger and on the surface does not seem a tactical fit, hence Amorim’s preference to move on from him.