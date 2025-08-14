‘Everything We Can’—Club Director Confirms Interest in Jadon Sancho Transfer
Beşiktaş president Serdal Adalı has admitted his desire to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho before the transfer window closes.
Sancho returned to United this summer after a mixed loan spell with Chelsea and is expected to leave Old Trafford permanently. The transfer window began with plenty of strong reports over a potential move, but the situation appeares to have quietened in recent weeks.
Juventus have been forced to delay a possible deal while they focus on outgoings, while his apparent desire to return to Borussia Dortmund has been met with mixed reports over the German side’s interest.
With little progress being made towards an exit, Beşiktaş have now publicly joined the race for Sancho, with the Turkish side’s interest backed up by Sky Sports News.
“I want it as much as the club wants it,” Adalı told the media when asked about a deal for Sancho.
“I’ve said this about other transfers as well. A player’s decision to come to Türkiye is crucial. We don’t have the luxury of buying every player we want for a large sum. We have a budget, too.
“I want it more than our fans. We’ll do everything we can to bring him here. It’s important that the player wants to come to Türkiye and Beşiktaş. We don’t want to force anyone to come because of money.”
News of Beşiktaş’ interest in signing Sancho was met with a wave of enthusiasm by supporters. Sancho’s latest Instagram post has been flooded with comments urging him to “come to Beşiktaş”, with the post reaching over 5.5 million comments at the time of writing—official statistics are hard to find but this would appear to be among the top three most-commented posts in history.
United are desperate to find a permanent buyer for Sancho but, as the window progresses, may be forced to consider loan bids—The Times claim Roma have offered to sign Sancho on a temporary basis. The winger has one year remaining on his contract but United do have the option to trigger a 12-month extension.