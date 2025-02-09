Sevilla 1-4 Barcelona: Player Ratings as Barca Get Within Two Points of Real Madrid in La Liga Title Race
Barcelona beat Sevilla 4–1 and capitalized on Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid dropping points to get within striking distance of the top spot in La Liga.
For the second time this week, Barcelona went in front before the 10 minute mark. Íñigo Martínez won in the air and set-up Robert Lewandowski, who tapped in his league leading 19th goal of the season with a true poachers finish. The celebrations hadn't even finished when Sevilla equalized less than 90 seconds later through a deadly move capped off by Ruben Vargas.
Both teams traded punches for the remainder of the opening 45 minutes, but neither were able to go into halftime with a lead. More troubling for Barcelona, though, was Ronald Araújo's exit from the game in the 22nd minute with an apparent injury.
Just 54 seconds into the second half, Barcelona took the lead after Pedri chipped in a beautiful ball into the box that Fermín López buried with his first touch of the game after being introduced to begin the half. Raphinha gave Barça breathing room and scored his team's third in the 54th minute, with a powerful strike to continue his brilliant season.
López, who had been sharp since his introduction, got sent off for a dangerous tackle, leaving Barcelona with 10 men for the final half-an-hour of the contest. Despite being undermanned, the Catalans saw out the game without much trouble, even adding a fourth via Eric García to continue their domestic winning streak.
Hansi Flick's side picked up pivotal three points that now have the top three in La Liga separated by just two points with 15 games to go.
Player ratings from Barcelona's win below.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Sevilla (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny
7.9/10
RB: Jules Koundé
6.7/10
CB: Ronald Araújo
6.3/10
CB: Íñigo Martínez
7.8/10
LB: Alejandro Balde
6.7/10
CM: Frenkie De Jong
6.8/10
CM: Pedri
8.1/10
RW: Lamine Yamal
7.6/10
AM: Gavi
6.5/10
LW: Raphinha
8/10
ST: Robert Lewandowski
7.8/10
SUB: Pau Cubarsí (22' for Araújo)
7.7/10
SUB: Fermín López (46' for Gavi)
6.5/10
SUB: Dani Olmo (71' for Lewandowski)
6.8/10
SUB: Eric García (71' for De Jong)
7.6/10
SUB: Gerard Martín (89' for Yamal)
N/A