SheBelieves Cup Day One Takeaways: Australia struggle and USA thrive
Day one of the SheBelieves Cup is done and dusted as the U.S. women's national team and Japan ran out victors over Colombia and Australia in Houston, Texas.
Japan's 4-0 demolition of Australia puts the nation first in the SheBelieves standings, with the USWNT trailing close behind after a 2-0 victory over Colombia in the evening slot.
The fresh-faced USA side were able to brush past the South Americans thanks to goals from Catarina Macario and Ally Sentnor. As for Japan, it was Utah Royals forward Mina Tanaka who made the difference, scoring a brace inside of 35 minutes to put her country ahead in Houston.
Emma Hayes's side will now face a struggling Australian team as they aim to extend their winning streak and chase another SheBelieves Cup title in the tournament's 10th edition.
USA Extend Emma Hayes Dominance
The USA cruised to victory over Colombia thanks to goals from Catarina Macario and a star spangled banger from Ally Sentnor. A clever cut back from Yazmeen Ryan was enough to set the tournament hosts up for the first as Macario broke the deadlock with a simple tap in. Sentnor sealed the deal in the 59th minute, sending a rocket into the top corner from outside of the box to mark her first USWNT goal.
The battle in Houston may have started evenly, but the USA gained momentum as the game progressed, ultimately seizing victory from the South Americans. 21st-ranked Colombia certainly have some stars in their ranks, but standout showings from Emily Fox and Emily Sonnet ensured that Linda Caicedo and Mayra Ramirez could make no impact.
Since the Emma Hayes takeover, this USWNT side don't look like missing a single beat. The side have picked up 14 wins, two draws and zero losses since the English head coach took the post, playing an exciting brand of football from front to back.
Young Stars Lead the Way
A 0-0 stalemate against England at Wembley Stadium in November saw the USA struggle to have any attacking threat in the absence of the 'Triple Espresso'. With Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson (Smith) all missing from the SheBelieves Cup roster, many fans were worried about whether or not the USA could have the desired level impact of in the attacking third.
Emma Hayes doesn't need long to fix a problem, and the 2-0 victory over Colombia showcased some of the new-wave talent in this USA squad. Jaedyn Shaw, 20, Lily Yohannes, 17, and Ally Sentnor, 21, are just some of the rising ballers that fans can looking forward to seeing in the years to come.
This new era of Americans is a frightening sight for opposition fans as the USA return to their very best after so little time spent in the rebuild.
Coach-less Australians Struggle
Since the fairytale campaign at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup that saw the Australians finish fourth against all odds on home soil, the Matildas have been absolutely toothless.
Interim head coach Tom Sermanni had a sizeable job on his hands after a disappointing Paris Olympic Games, and it is safe to say that he is struggling to find his footing. The game plan is aging, the defense is leaky, and the same stars are no longer making the impact that they once were.
Liverpool goalkeeper Tegan Micah was unlucky to not receive a start as Sermanni opted to play Mackenzie Arnold, despite the fact that the Portland Thorns goalkeeper hasn't played a game in months. Arnold's offseason settings were turned on, looking sluggish and slow coming off her line across the entire 90 minutes.
The defensive woes were everywhere as Alanna Kennedy and Clare Hunt struggled to work in cohesion. The smart Japanese attack were able to break down both Ellie Carpenter and Steph Catley with ease in the channels as the back four appeared scrambled and confused.
But what was perhaps the most disappointing was the lack of impact from forward stars Caitlin Foord and Mary Fowler. The blame doesn't rest on them but rather on Australia's struggles in possession, as the ball rarely reached their feet before attacks broke down.
The Matildas are currently a far cry from the side that went on the inspirational World Cup run back in 2023, and it seems that only a miracle will bring them back to where they once were. With a home tournament at the 2026 Asia Cup now in sights, Australia need to act now in order to bring life into the new era.
Japan Assert Clinical Dominance
Though there is plenty to say about Australia's failings, credit must also be given to Japan and their ruthless showing in Texas. They were clinical across all fronts, dominating possession and rarely putting a foot wrong going forward.
The press was set up with strong attention to detail, ensuring that they were ready to pounce on any defensive error made by the Australians. A failed clearance from Catley was all that Mina Tanaka needed to pick up the scraps and slot home the opener inside of just six minutes. The Utah Royals forward added another blow in the 33rd minute, doubling Japan's advantage before half time.
Knowing that they already had Australia beaten for pace, Japan were able to control the tempo and wait for the right moments in order to pick apart the Aussies. Young stars Aoba Fujino and Maika Hamano made their impact on the match, showcasing the future levels of this Japan team.
The USA will have a real fight on their hands if they are to beat Japan in order to secure their fifth consecutive SheBelieves Cup title.