SheBelieves Cup: Format & Key Dates Explained
The 10th edition of the SheBelieves Cup will take place between Februrary 20-26, featuring six matches across three cities in the United States.
The invitational tournament was founded in 2016, contesting the same four teams across the first three editions of the competition (USA, England, France and Germany). The tournament was then revamped in 2019 to include different participants with each new edition.
The 2025 instalment of the SheBelieves Cup will take place across Glendale, Houston and San Diego.
Sports Illustrated has outlined everything you need to know about this year's competition...
SheBelieves Cup 2025: The Four Competitors
There is no qualification process for this tournament, rather participating nations are invited to compete in a round-robin format over several days
The United States are the recurring hosts of the competition, whilst Australia, Colombia and Japan have been invited to take part in the 2025 instalment.
The U.S. women's national team (USWNT) last faced Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where they ran out 2-1 victors on the final matchday of the group stages. The 15th-ranked nation are still operating under interim head coach Tom Sermanni following the departure of Tony Gustavsson.
Colombia is set to make its SheBelieves Cup debut, whilst Japan return to the tournament for a second consecutive year.
Host Venues
The round-robin tournament will take place across three different U.S cities across the week.
Matchday one of the competition will be hosted by Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, with both fixtures set to take place on February 20.
The four nations will then travel to Glendale, Arizona on February 23 to play out the second round of matches at State Farm Stadium.
San Diego will close out the final day of the SheBelieves Cup, with back-to-back fixtures set to take place on February 26 at Snapdragon Stadium.
Format & Schedule
From start to finish, the round-robin tournament will take place over a seven day period. In the absence of knockout format , the gold, silver and bronze medalists will be decided via a point-tally system decided by the results of each of the six fixtures.
The nation with the most points gathered from the three games played will be crowned the champions of the SheBelieves Cup.
Key dates
Fixture
Date
Japan vs Australia
February 20
United States vs Colombia
February 20
Colombia vs Japan
February 23
United States vs Australia
February 23
Australia vs Colombia
February 26
United States vs Japan
February 26
Past Winners
The USWNT has won the SheBelieves Cup seven times in its nine-year history, most recently claiming the title in 2024, with Canada finishing as runners-up. America has dominated the home tournament over recent years, winning five consecutive gold medals at the cup.
England and France are the only two other nations to have won gold in the competition, having claimed the top of the podium in 2019 and 2017, respectively.
Germany are fourth in the SheBelieves Cup medal tally, having taken home silver in the 2016 and 2017 editions of the competition.