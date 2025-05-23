Sheffield United vs. Sunderland — Championship Playoff Final: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Sheffield United and Sunderland face off at Wembley on Saturday afternoon as they aim to return to the Premier League via the Championship playoff final.
While Sheffield United cruised to a 6–0 aggregate victory over Bristol City in their semi-final, Sunderland required a last-gasp Dan Ballard header to bypass Coventry City in extra-time.
After enduring a woeful end to the Championship season, that moment may well supply the Black Cats with the requisite momentum to topple a team that finished the campaign with 14 more points – it’s the biggest points difference between two English Football League playoff finalists since the format change in 1988–89.
The Blades looked on course to secure an automatic promotion spot but were eventually pipped by Burnley, and they became just the third team in Championship history to record 90 points without finishing in the top two.
They’re aiming for a swift return to the top flight after going down last year, while Sunderland haven’t competed in the Premier League since 2017. Promotion on Saturday would complete an arduous eight-year journey, which also included a stop-off in League One.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to the 2025 Championship playoff final.
What Time Does Sheffield United vs. Sunderland Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Wembley Stadium
- Date: Saturday, May 24
- Kick-off Time: 15:01 BST / 10:01 ET / 07:01 PT
- Referee: Chris Kavanagh
- VAR: John Brooks
Sheffield United vs. Sunderland Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Sheffield United: 3 wins
- Sunderland: 2 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Sunderland 2–1 Sheffield United (January 1, 2025) - Championship
Current Form (All Competitions)
Sheffield United
Sunderland
Sheffield United 3–0 Bristol City – 12/05/25
Sunderland 1–1 Coventry (AET) – 13/05/25
Bristol City 0–3 Sheffield United – 08/05/25
Coventry 1–2 Sunderland – 09/05/25
Sheffield United 1–1 Blackburn – 03/05/25
Sunderland 0–1 QPR – 03/05/25
Stoke 0–2 Sheffield United – 25/04/25
Oxford United 2–0 Sunderland – 26/04/25
Burnley 2–1 Sheffield United – 21/04/25
Sunderland 0–1 Blackburn – 21/05/25
How to Watch Sheffield United vs. Sunderland on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN Mexico
Sheffield United Team News
We roughly know what to expect from Chris Wilder in terms of team selection for the final, with the Blades suffering no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s seismic clash.
Midfielder Ollie Arblaster has been out of action since November due to a long-term knee injury, and his absence opened the door for the gifted and gritty Sydie Peck to establish himself in Wilder’s engine room.
Rhys Norrington-Davies is the only other projected absentee due a groin injury which has kept him out since February.
Sheffield United Predicted Lineup vs. Sunderland
Sheffield United predicted lineup vs Sunderland (4-4-2): Cooper; Choudhury, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows; O'Hare, Peck, Souza, Hamer; Cannon, Moore.
Sunderland Team News
Patrick Robers is expected to play a part at Wembley despite suffering from a calf injury in the second leg of Sunderland’s dramatic semi-final against Coventry.
However, the Black Cats are limited by the absences of Liverpool loanee Jayden Danns and Ian Poveda in attack. Ajibola Alese is also out of action due to a broken leg.
Leading scorer Wilson Isidor will start up top for Régis Le Bris’s side, who promisingly showed their ability to weather storms and counter-attack in the semi-final.
Sunderland Predicted Lineup vs. Sheffield United
Sunderland predicted lineup vs. Sheffield United (4-4-2): Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Cirkin; Roberts, Neil, Bellingham, Le Fee; Isidor, Mayenda.
Sheffield United vs. Sunderland Score Prediction
With two of the youngest and most direct Championship sides going at it under the arch, this has the potential to be a frantic final. However, such occasions, laden with tension and nerves, are rarely easy on the eye.
Saturday may be an outlier, with the youthful exuberance each squad boasts facilitating a sense of fearlessness on the pitch which those in the stands doubtlessly won’t be manifesting.
Sheffield United don’t have fond memories of playoff finals, but they’re the better of the two teams. They’ll have to mitigate the momentum Sunderland gained from Ballard’s header in the semi-final, but Wilder’s men are well-placed to edge this encounter and return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.