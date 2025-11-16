Sir Alex Ferguson Names Man Utd’s Most Impressive Summer Signing
Sir Alex Ferguson lauded Senne Lammens for his “outstanding” performances in goal for Manchester United, calling the keeper one of the “good signs” moving forward for the Red Devils.
Man Utd went into the November international window on a five-game unbeaten run, collecting victories against Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton before sharing points with Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur.
Bryan Mbeumo scored four goals across the five matches, with his fellow summer signings Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Šeško also joining in on the action. Yet in the eyes of the club’s greatest manager of all time, it is another new face stealing the show for Ruben Amorim’s side.
“There are signs, the manager has had some good signs,” Ferguson told Raceday RTV. “Particularly the goalkeeper has been outstanding. He’s only played three or four games and he’s looking really good.”
Lammens, who made the move to Manchester from Royal Antwerp for an initial fee of £18.1 million ($24.5 million), had to wait behind Altay Bayındır throughout September before he was finally awarded his first start against the Black Cats on Oct. 4.
The Belgian shot-stopper kept a clean sheet in his debut at Old Trafford and has played every second between the posts since. Lammens was particularly impressive against Liverpool, making five saves and holding the defending Premier League champions to just one goal.
Ferguson also gave credit to Mbeumo and Cunha for “adding” to the Red Devils’ recent successes after a disastrous 2024–25 season in which André Onana, who joined Süper Lig side Trabzonspor on loan, committed blunder after blunder in goal.
Ferguson Optimistic About Man Utd’s Trajectory Under Ruben Amorim
Ferguson remains hopeful the Red Devils can keep up their recent form, which would take some pressure off Amorim’s shoulders. Although Man Utd sit seventh in the Premier League standings, they are just two points behind third-place Chelsea.
“I hope the manager gets a bit of success because at United you need to have success... the signs are getting better,” the former Man Utd boss said.
“I think back-to-back wins is something teams like United should always expect. But having gone through a cycle where the improvement has to come by waiting and being patient, they’ll enjoy it now.”
Man Utd will be keen to extend their unbeaten run to six matches when they host Everton on Monday, Nov. 24.