Andre Onana Completes Super Lig Move, Man Utd Send Parting Message
André Onana has completed a season-long loan move to Trabzonspor, leaving Manchester United temporarily behind for a new start in Türkiye.
The goalkeeper’s fate was seemingly sealed when Manchester United signed Senne Lammens on deadline day, paving the way for Onana’s eventual exit. In the days that followed, reports emerged that the Cameroon international was headed to the Süper Lig, a move that the Red Devils confirmed on Thursday evening.
Onana has now officially joined Trabzonspor for the duration of the 2025–26 season. According to The Athletic, the deal does not include a fee or option to buy.
The move was completed ahead of the Turkish transfer window closing on Friday, Sept. 12, with Manchester United sending the following parting message for Onana: “We would like to wish Andre good luck.”
Onana’s exit comes after a 2024–25 campaign marred by errors between the posts. Former Red Devil Nemanja Matić even labelled the 29-year-old “one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United’s history” back in April.
Ruben Amorim overlooked Onana in Manchester United’s opening three matches in the Premier League this season, instead opting to start Altay Bayındır. The Cameroon international only got the nod in the Red Devils’ shocking defeat to Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup.
Still, Onana leaves Manchester with 102 appearances to his name. The shot-stopper, who made the move from Inter back in July 2023 for an initial €51 million (£43.9 million, $57.4 million), helped the Red Devils defeat Manchester City 2–1 in the 2024 FA Cup final.
Although his contract with Manchester United does not expire until 2028, he will spend at least this season hunting for silverware in the Süper Lig.
“A new adventure, a new challenge,” Trabzonspor wrote on X. “Welcome to the world’s greatest city team, André Onana!”