Six Best Players From Premier League Gameweek 7
The October international break has been thrust upon us just when it felt like the 2025–26 Premier League was hitting its stride.
The conclusion of the weekend’s action means we’re now seven games into the new campaign, with a primary challenger emerging at the summit. Liverpool’s dire week culminated in another cruel late defeat in the capital, meaning bridesmaids Arsenal retained their spot at the top, having prevailed in a fixture that had compromised their previous title assaults.
Midweek continental action facilitated a hefty Sunday slate to complement Friday night’s offering on the south coast, and there were an array of standout performances up and down the country.
Here were FotMob’s six highest-rated players from Premier League Gameweek 7.
5. Declan Rice: 8.5
West Ham United’s recent successes at the Emirates meant some Arsenal supporters approached Saturday’s contest with trepidation, but the Gunners, given their lofty ambitions this term, had no business losing this fixture for the third-straight season.
The first goal was always going to be pivotal, especially with Nuno Espírito Santo in the away dugout, and while it was a midfielder boasting deep West Ham ties who scored it, the player in question has donned red and white since 2023.
Declan Rice was on hand to smash home inside the Hammers box, after Alphonse Areola saved well from Eberechi Eze. Mikel Arteta’s side have often reaped the rewards of the Englishman’s more advanced midfield role, with his ability as a box-crasher coming to the fore on Saturday.
Rice led the game with three chances created, also contributing to another stout Arsenal display via his remarkable engine in the middle of the park.
4. Mohammed Kudus & Senne Lammens: 8.6 (tied)
Thomas Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur were more varied and unpredictable in attack than they have been in weeks at Elland Road on Saturday, but Mohammed Kudus still functioned like a one-man brigade down the right flank at times.
The Ghanaian’s capacity to resist pressure and retain possession is remarkable, but Kudus was also the difference in the final third. After teeing up Mathys Tel’s first goal of 2025–26, the former West Ham playmaker bullied Gabriel Gudmundsson for the umpteenth time before unleashing a fierce deflected effort beyond a helpless Karl Darlow to restore Spurs’ advantage in the second half.
His 8.6 FotMob rating was later matched by Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens on his Premier League bow. Ruben Amorim’s tweaks contributed to one of the best performances of his tenure against a stubborn Sunderland side, and excluding one sweeping mishap, Lammens functioned as a figure of stability between the posts.
He made three saves on his way to a clean sheet.
3. Bruno Guimarães: 8.7
Newcastle United encountered a Nottingham Forest side seemingly on its knees, with Ange Postecoglou sacrificing his ideals in a bid to contain their hosts.
Forest were successful for the first hour, but their ploy didn’t account for Bruno Guimarães finishing sumptuously from range to break the game open. The Brazilian, who dispossessed Morgan Gibbs-White in the lead-up to the goal, curled an effort beyond Matz Sels from the edge of the Forest box.
That was the highlight sequence in a typically combative performance from Guimarães, who finished the contest with a joint game-high ten duels won and seven defensive contributions. The midfielder was later fouled by Elliot Anderson, having crept up on his English counterpart on the blindside, to win Newcastle a penalty, sealing the victory.
2. Donyell Malen: 8.9
Aston Villa were seemingly a club in the midst of a crisis two weeks ago, but four straight wins in all competitions means smiles have returned to the faces of the Villa Park faithful.
Emiliano Buendia has perhaps been the star amid Villa’s recent resurgence, and another unlikely-ish figure was key to their 2–1 triumph over Burnley on Sunday.
Donyell Malen had scored just three Premier League goals entering the weekend, but came close to doubling his tally in one fell swoop. The Dutchman lined up as Ollie Watkins’ strike partner against the Clarets, scoring on either side of the half-time break. Both finishes were superbly taken from the right inside channel, with Unai Emery’s decision to utilise a front two bearing fruit.
1. Antoine Semenyo: 9.2
The undisputed star of the gameweek was on the periphery for much of Friday night‘s contest at the Vitality, with many an FPL manager stressing over a potential blank to start the weekend.
Antoine Semenyo’s popularity in the realm of fantasy has emerged as a result of his superb start to the 2025–26 campaign, but Fulham had done an admirable job at keeping him at bay for the first 78 minutes.
Ryan Sessegnon’s opener seemingly lit a fuse within the Ghanaian, though, who subsequently grabbed the game by the scruff of its neck and single-handedly got Bournemouth back into the game. Semenyo’s first goal was a sequence of individual brilliance, with his assist for Justin Kluivert being reminiscent of Sergio Busquets' setup of Lionel Messi’s magical solo strike at the Santiago Bernabéu in 2011. That was all about the Dutchman.
Nevertheless, the winger capped off a special conclusion to Friday’s game by finishing first-time on the counter-attack. He’s directly contributed to nine of Bournemouth’s 11 Premier League goals this term.