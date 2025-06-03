Six Players Chelsea Should Target After Jadon Sancho Exit
After a respectable loan spell with Chelsea, Jadon Sancho is on his way back to Manchester United this summer.
The Blues signed Sancho last summer on a deal which appeared to include a straight-forward obligatory purchase clause, but it emerged months later that they had the option to pull out of the transfer by paying a small penalty fee.
After a final round of talks with the winger, Chelsea have now walked away from the table.
A replacement is needed, with Chelsea still awaiting the outcome of the investigation into doping allegations against Mykhailo Mudryk. A right-footed left winger is the objective and there are plenty of intriguing candidates.
Here are six potential options for Chelsea to consider.
Jamie Gittens
Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens has been a target for Chelsea for a while now and fits the bill when it comes to the typical BlueCo signing.
Approaching his 21st birthday, England-born Gittens has flashed glimpses of superstar potential during his time in the Bundesliga. He netted 12 goals across all competitions this past season and was even give a price tag of around €100 million (£84.4 million, $114.3 million) at one point. Dortmund’s financial challenges have seen that asking price drop, entering Gittens into “opportunity” territory for Chelsea.
With wage demands that are unlikely to cause too many problems for Chelsea, it’s easy to see why this deal makes sense, although concerns over his consistency have divided the fanbase in recent months. Of Gittens’s 12 goals last season, just one came beyond mid-January.
This one is all about potential and whether Chelsea believe they can turn Gittens into a player who can truly command a €100 million asking price.
Nico Williams
Also on Chelsea’s shortlist is Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, a known target for most of Europe’s elite because of a bargain release clause which sits around €58 million (£49 million, $66.3 million). Athletic are said to be trying to tie Williams down to a new contract to drastically increase that clause, meaning Chelsea may have to work quick.
Williams, who turns 23 this summer, may underwhelm on the stats sheet—16 goals and 22 assists in 132 La Liga appearances to date—but few players have generated as much excitement as the Spain international in recent years and there is a confidence that he is just one step away from taking off.
The downside to Williams comes with reports of his wage demands. Athletic’s transfer strategy allows them to save money on transfer fees and instead throw huge wages at those players who do fit their business model. Williams is already earning enough to be one of Chelsea’s top earners and is said to be demanding even more to take his talents away from Bilbao.
Getting this one to work in Chelsea’s wage structure would appear to be extremely difficult, but the affordability of his release clause means it could at least be explored.
Alejandro Garnacho
The third of the targets linked with Chelsea, Alejandro Garnacho boasts the added bonus of coming with Premier League experience. The Argentina international hasn’t always been perfect across his time with Manchester United but there is no denying he is capable of playing in England’s top flight.
Chelsea bid for Garnacho in January and have been handed the chance to reignite their interest after Ruben Amorim informed the 20-year-old he is free to leave this summer. Questions about his attitude and work rate behind the scenes have frustrated the United boss, and Chelsea will be well aware of such accusations.
Like Gittens and Williams, Garnacho is another who appears to be a step or two away from really figuring it out, and that’s exactly what Chelsea are looking for. They want the €100 million players before they end up being worth €100 million. The appeal for this deal is clear to see, but so are the drawbacks.
Finances will play a key part in this deal. Garnacho is likely to request a significant salary which, on top of United’s hefty asking price, may put a stop to this one before it really begins.
Rafael Leão
AC Milan forward Rafael Leão has been on Chelsea’s radar for years now. As far back as 2022, there were reports of an enormous bid for a player who appeared destined to reach the upper echelons of superstardom.
That final leap has not yet arrived for Leão and that has sparked questions about his future in Italy. Sports Illustrated understands Bayern Munich are interested in partnering him up with Michael Olise, who was inches away from joining Chelsea last summer before heading to Germany instead.
Reports of his asking price have fluctuated in recent months but Leão, who boasts nearly 300 senior appearances, is likely to be among the most expensive of all the options available to Chelsea, even if his release clause of €175 million (£147.7 million, $200.1 million) is off the table.
Comfortable both on the wing and as a central striker, Leão offers something different to Chelsea, who are looking to recruit in both positions. This would be an expensive deal but could be justified for that reason alone.
Bradley Barcola
Chelsea were looking at Bradley Barcola in 2023 when it became clear he would be leaving Lyon. The 22-year-old was ultimately swayed by the allure of France’s top side, Paris Saint-Germain, and racked up a total of 40 goal contributions in 2024–25.
Despite his impressive productivity, Barcola saw his spot in Luis Enrique’s side questioned through the January arrival of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, whose presence saw Barcola benched for the Champions League final. As the team’s leading assist-maker and second-highest goalscorer, he has every right to demand to be a starter, and this is where Chelsea come in.
Chelsea have the chance to act on their longstanding interest in Barcola by assuring him of a regular starting spot at Stamford Bridge. There are no suggestions Barcola is frustrated by his current situation but the chance to become a guaranteed starter once again could be of interest to the France international.
There have been plenty of reports of interest in Barcola from other Premier League sides, many of whom can sense the opportunity available to them. Chelsea would be wise to join the race soon.
Malick Fofana
Malick Fofana replaced Barcola on the left side of Lyon’s attack and has wasted little time building up a similar reputation to his predecessor.
A fleet-footed winger capable of both scoring and assisting goals, Fofana is exactly the sort of profile Chelsea are looking for and could be available for an unmissable price tag as Lyon are facing significant financial uncertainty. Reports have suggested he would be available for around €40 million (£33.8 million, $45.7 million).
Fofana is raw, there’s no denying it. He only turned 20 in March and comes with obvious questions about his consistency, but the glimpses of his potential are incredibly appealing for a young side looking to create their next big star.
Of all the options for Chelsea, Fofana would likely be the cheapest. While that should not dictate the Blues’ approach to their transfer business this summer, there’s no hiding away from the fact it will have a significant influence.