Source: Rafael Leao Is a Priority Transfer for Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich are prioritizing a summer transfer for AC Milan’s star forward Rafael Leão, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
The fleet-footed winger has established himself as one of Europe’s most effective attacking outlets since leading Milan to their most-recent title triumph in 2022. Despite the collective decline across subsequent years—the Rossoneri slumped to eighth place this season, their worst top-flight finish in a decade—Leão has remained as impactful as ever.
For the fourth campaign in succession, the Portugal international recorded double digits for goals (12) and assists (11) across all competitions.
This remarkable reliability has caught the attention of Bayern. The reigning Bundesliga champions had been heavily linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz before Liverpool emerged as surprise front-runners for the German playmaker.
Vincent Kompany is still in search of attacking reinforcements and Leão is now the club’s priority target in this summer window, Sports Illustrated and other reports have confirmed. It remains to be seen if a deal can be struck before the Club World Cup kicks off in June, especially as Milan are reportedly demanding a steep asking price in excess of €130 million ($147.5 million).
Leão’s future is also complicated by the movement in Milan’s dugout. The historic Serie A giants appointed their third permanent manager in the space of less than 12 months, announcing the return of Massimiliano Allegri on Friday. The former Juventus boss has joined a club without the financial reward of any European qualification amid a potent fan backlash.
Milan supporters staged an impressively coordinated protest for the club’s final match of the season, organizing themselves into formation in the Curva Sud to spell out the words “Go Home.” Roughly 5,000 fans had already marched to the stadium from the club’s headquarters ahead of kickoff as a show of defiance against owners RedBird Capital.
Leão had a perfect view of the pointed choreography in the stands from the substitutes bench for that final-day fixture against Monza. A potential departure for the fan favorite would only darken the mood hanging over Milan.