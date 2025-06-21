‘So Angry’—Nicolas Jackson Breaks Silence on Flamengo Red Card, Enzo Maresca Gives Verdict
Nicolas Jackson has apologised to Chelsea fans for his costly red card in Friday’s Club World Cup defeat at the hands of Flamengo.
The Senegal striker, who was shown an early red card in May’s loss to Newcastle United, lasted just four minutes off the bench against Flamengo before a high challenge saw him shown a straight red with just over 20 minutes remaining.
Having already attracted the frustrations of fans following his Premier League dismissal last month, Jackson took to social media to apologise for his latest disciplinary lapse.
“I want to say sorry,” he wrote. “To the club, the staff, my teammates, and all the fans watching, I let you down.
“Another red card...and honestly, I’m so angry at myself. I work hard every day to help the team not to put us in this kind of situation. I still don’t fully understand how it happened. But one thing is clear: it wasn’t intentional. Just a football moment that went the wrong way.
“No excuses. I take full responsibility. I’ll reflect, I’ll grow, and I’ll come back stronger for the badge and for everyone who believes in me. Sorry.”
Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel did not hold back with his criticism of Jackson during DAZN’s coverage of the game, warning the 24-year-old that new signing Liam Delap could easily take his place in the lineup.
“[It’s an] unbelievable, stupid, stupid, stupid mistake, I don’t know what is going through his head,” Mikel said. “You come into the game at 2–1 down and your team needs you and he does that.
“He did that at Newcastle, a very important game we needed to win to get to the Champions League. You can’t keep making mistakes. I don’t care what his frustration is, it is massive club, Chelsea Football Club.
“If you are annoyed that Delap is going to be the competition with you, if you are a big player you have to embrace it. We can become successful together as a team. [Enzo] Maresca must ask [himself], ‘Do I still trust this guy or do I stick with the player I brought into the football club, Delap?’. If he doesn’t trust him then it is time for Delap to start the game.
“It is the competition he is not embracing, he wants to be the only guy in the club. No, healthy competition is important. If he is not ready for it he shouldn’t be at Chelsea Football Club.”
Manager Enzo Maresca, meanwhile, took a more diplomatic approach to his response when asked whether Jackson’s ill-discipline could see him permanently benched in favour of Delap.
“No, the red card has nothing to do with Nico’s future,” Maresca vowed. “He had the first one against Newcastle when Liam was not even here and another one [against Flamengo].
“I’m not sure that it’s 100% a red card but the referee decided for that, and Nico knows very well that in both situations [it] was not something good for the team.”
