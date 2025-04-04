Social Reaction to Kevin De Bruyne's Manchester City Shock Announcement
Kevin De Bruyne shocked social media Friday morning when he posted a statement announcing his departure from Manchester City at the end of the season.
"Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes," De Bruyne said in opening. "This will always be our HOME. We cannot thank the city, club, staff, teammates, friends and family enough for this 10-year ride. Every storm come to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter. Let's enjoy these last moments together!"
Read the full announcement below.
Social Reaction to Kevin De Bruyne's Manchester City Shock Announcement
The biggest names in the sport took to social media in reaction to the news.
Real Madrid and Germany legend Toni Kroos said, "Special player. Congrats!"
Teammate Josko Gvardiol showed love to the legend in his replies as well.
Even athletes from other sports like Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly offered their congratulations to De Bruyne.
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison and Chelsea legend John Terry summed it up perfectly in one word on Instagram: "Legend." De Bruyne is easily in the conversation for greatest Premier League midfielder of all time alongside the likes of Patrick Vieira, Paul Scholes and Roy Keane. The Belgian dazzled whenever he was on the ball and could place a pass, cross, what have you wherever he wanted.
Pep Guardiola Reaction to Kevin De Bruyne Announcement
"The impact of some players transcends even what you've done on this pitch. Kevin is one of them," his manager, Pep Guardiola, said Friday morning. "Sad day. It's a happy day for the fact of the pleasure that I live this time that I have with him. He gave all of us his humanity and of course his influence in all our success. The last decade would not be possible to imagine without him. It's a sad day that one of us is leaving. Vincent [Kompany] left, Sergio [Aguero] left, David Silva left. I could say more names. It's a sad time and a sad day."
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER CITY WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Ruben Amorim Reaction to Kevin De Bruyne Announcement
Manchester United, City's rival, boss Ruben Amorim offered words in his press conference as well on the day: "He was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. The time passes for everyone, it's natural. He improved the league. He was on the wrong side of Manchester! It was a pleasure to see him in Portugal a lot of times. I hope he enjoys the rest of his life."