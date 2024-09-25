When Does Son Heung-min's Contract Expire?
Son Heung-min is coming up on 10 years of playing for Tottenham Hotspur. The South Korea international has established himself as one of the club's icons ever since his move to north London from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in Aug. 2015.
After 414 appearances and 164 goals, Son is nearing the twilight of his career at 32-years-old while playing in young team. The Tottenham captain remains a vital player to Ange Postecoglou's setup as he's capable of playing anywhere along the frontline and even stepped up as a striker last season after Harry Kane departed for Bayern Munich.
The former Hamburger SV player doesn't have much time remaining on his current deal at Tottenham. Son's contract that he signed back in 2021 under former boss Nuno Espírito Santo is set to expire at the end of June 2025.
There have been no talks about a long-term extension as of late, but Spurs are reportedly set to trigger a one-year extension until the end of the 2025–26 season, according to The Athletic. In a press conference ahead of Tottenham's Europa League clash against Qarabağ, the Spurs skipper said he is fully focused on the current season and bringing silverware to Tottenham.
After Son's solid start to the new season with two goals and two assists, it seems as if it's only a matter of time before Spurs keep him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a further season. Son isn't exactly a player who's on the decline and could very well end up signing a new contract to continue to lead the Spurs squad through Postecoglou's rebuild.