Son Heung-min Gives Update on Tottenham Hotspur Contract Situation
As his Tottenham Hotspur contract reaches its expiration, Son Heung-min shared his thoughts on his future with the club.
The 32-year-old signed a four year extension back in 2021, securing his place in north London until 2025. Before the 2024–25 season kicked off, The Athletic reported Spurs planned to trigger the one-year option in the contract to ensure Son's place on Ange Postecoglou's squad until 2026.
Not much headway has been made with the situation, though, and Son revealed where he stands with Tottenham moving forward.
"We haven't talked about anything yet. It is very clear from me. I am very focused on this season," Son said in a press conference today. "At this age every second is like a goal, especially this season [when] we are in a lot of competitions, it feels like I am taking even more care on this."
"I am fully focused on this year and just want to win something that everyone at the club deserves," he continued. "In the future, you never know what will happen, but I will give everything for this club because it's been 10 years and I give everything."
Son is coming off his second-best Premier League season. The winger scored 17 goals and recorded 10 assists in the wake of Harry Kane's departure. His efforts only landed Tottenham with a fifth-place Premier League finish, but it was a step forward after finishing eighth the year before.
Tottenham's captain scored a brace against Everton this season but has otherwise had a slow start to Tottenham's 2024–25 campaign. Postecoglou's men currently sit in 10th place in the Premier League and kick off their Europa League campaign on Thursday, Sept. 26.