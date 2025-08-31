Son Heung-min ‘Can’t Wait’ to Make LAFC Home Debut vs. San Diego FC
Son Heung-min is about to get his Hollywood moment.
After getting off to a hot start in his Major League Soccer career with a goal, assist and a drawn penalty in his first three games, the South Korean superstar will finally debut in front of LAFC’s home support on Sunday against the Western Conference-leading San Diego FC.
The Black and Gold have lost just twice in their last 18 matches, and claimed four of a possible seven points since Son joined for an MLS record transfer fee of over $26 million from Tottenham Hotspur.
It’s been a whirlwind for Son and LAFC, as the club has gone from a popular side to one of the most followed teams in the world outside of Europe.
“It’s been excellent. I enjoyed it, and even the long travel, I had a time to speak to the players, and I think that socializing is so important to me,” Son said ahead of his BMO Stadium debut. “Obviously, first home game after a month, it felt like a year, so I can't wait. The fans will be really, really good, and the stadium will be packed. I can’t wait to be on the pitch again.”
Since signing, Son has made himself extremely available to the press, unlike many other stars who have come to MLS after spending their prime years in Europe and has already elevated the club’s brand to a level not seen since Mexican international Carlos Vela signed in 2017.
The LAFC YouTube channel has gained 70% more subscribers, according to The Athletic, while other platforms have also seen significant boosts. From a league perspective, it has opened up an entirely new market, with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV ads being posted across South Korea.
Merchandising hasn’t been left aside either, with Son’s jersey ranking as the most sold across North America in August.
It’s all been shocking to the 33-year-old as well. Despite his popularity, stardom and footballing skills, he never expected the buzz of soccer in LA to be at the level it is.
Winning MLS Cup a Clear Focus
In just his first few weeks, his presence in the city has elevated LAFC, and he was invited to throw out the first pitch at the LA Dodgers baseball game—and delivered a perfect strike from the mound.
“I’m very surprised about it, because football probably was not the biggest sport in your head, so I didn’t know that people really know about me,” Son said. “It was a very busy three weeks, but I still think I’m here for playing soccer... I’m very, very happy. The three weeks have been an unbelievable time. But as I said, I’m here to win the games, win the trophies.”
As much as attention will be on introducing Son to the LAFC faithful, the primary focus is entirely on winning, particularly in a critical matchup against San Diego, who became the first MLS club to clinch a playoff spot last weekend.
Sitting in the middle of the Western Conference, LAFC hope to crack the top four by the end of the season and earn home field advantage in the first round best-of-three series. Son will play a significant factor in that—and any deep playoff run that follows.
“I’m here to entertain the people, and give a little bit of joy to people, smile, and obviously happiness, and obviously quality football. That's what I'm expecting from myself to show to the people,” Son added.
“I had great memories three months ago, won the trophy in the Europa League. So with that feeling, with that momentum, I want to keep going...obviously to try to win a trophy for this club. That’s what I’m here for and work for.”