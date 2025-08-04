Inter Miami Issue Lionel Messi Injury Update After Leagues Cup Win
Inter Miami provided an update on the status of Lionel Messi on Sunday, after the Argentine left Saturday night’s Leagues Cup match against Necaxa with an injury
The South Florida club said that the 38-year-old suffered a minor muscle injury in his right leg, and that his clearance to return to play will “depend on his clinical progress and response to treatment.”
Messi had to leave the match in the 11th minute, after colliding with two defenders at the top of Necaxa’s penalty area in the seventh minute. Although he was able to briefly carry on, he soon made way for Federico Redondo and headed straight to the locker room.
Miami went on to draw the match 2–2 in regulation, before winning in penalty kicks to secure two of a possible three points, and keep themselves alive in the 2025 Leagues Cup tournament.
Through 2025, Messi has played heavy minutes for the Herons, with head coach Javiver Mascherano keeping him on the pitch for over 85 minutes on 27 occasions. Through that run, he has scored 24 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.
However, he skipped the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, with Miami co-owner Jorge Mas and Mascherano citing fatigue for holding him out, as well as frustration around the following one-match suspension.
“When Messi plays, Messi plays 90 minutes and if you see him playing less, he's injured. That's how Lionel has played here and will continue,” Mas said at the time. “Load management is on Lionel Messi. Logic would tell you we would love him to sit with big leads, but that’s not going to happen.”
Messi has had injury troubles in the past, including in 2025. In March, he missed Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers with adductor and thigh strain issues, and he had multiple issues in 2024, including an extended absence after a torn leg muscle from the Copa América final.
Miami continue their Leagues Cup, a tournament Messi helped them win in 2023, on Wednesday against Pumas UNAM, and return to MLS action on Aug. 10 against Florida rivals, Orlando City SC.