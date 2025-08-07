Son Heung-Min Mistaken for USMNT Member in Awkward Moment at LAFC Presser
Son Heung-Min has already inked himself into the MLS record books for his stunning and historic move from the Tottenham Hotspurs to LAFC earlier this week. Not long after, however, the ex-Premier League star's introduction at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles took a turn for the very, very awkward.
During Son's introductory press conference with the club, Los Angeles city councilwoman Heather Hutt praised the South Korean forward for choosing to play stateside following a decade-long stint with Tottenham. She then appeared to imply that Son was a member of the USMNT and pledged her "support" to Son for representing the red, white and blue when the United States co-hosts the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
"When the World Cup comes, we are expecting a win here in Los Angeles for the USA. ... We are here to support you to get that done," Hutt said. Son appeared to nod his head politely in response.
Watch that awkward moment below:
Son has donned red, white and blue—for his home nation of South Korea. The 33-year-old currently captains the national team and has helped lead South Korea to three World Cup berths; he is South Korea's second all-time leading scorer with 51 international goals in 134 appearances.
A similar incident occurred eight years ago when former German national team player Bastian Schweinsteiger was asked by a reporter whether he could help the Chicago Fire win a World Cup. With the likes of Son, Lionel Messi, and Thomas Müller bringing their talents to America in recent years, it's fair to say U.S. soccer has grown in popularity since then, but there's clearly still lots of room for improvement.