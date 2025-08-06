LAFC Smash MLS Transfer Record to Sign Son Heung-min
LAFC have confirmed the signing of Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min in a history-making MLS transfer.
The Black and Gold officially unveiled their blockbuster signing at BMO Stadium just one day after Son landed in the United States. LAFC spent $26.5 million to bring the South Korean forward to Los Angeles, setting a new MLS transfer record.
Atlanta United previously held the league record when they signed Emmanuel Latte Lath for $22 million back in February, but now, Son and LAFC stand alone in the MLS history books.
Son joins LAFC on a contract through 2027, with options up to 2029, after a decade with Tottenham. The 33-year-old left north London with 454 appearances and 173 goals to his name. He most recently helped Spurs win the 2024–25 Europa League, ending the club’s 17-year trophy drought.
Son bid an emotional farewell to Tottenham shortly before the LAFC announcement, embarking on a new chapter of his career. He was spotted in the stands at BMO Stadium as LAFC defeated Tigres UANL 2–1 in Leagues Cup action, and now is the newest member of the Black and Gold.
“I’m incredibly proud to be joining LAFC, a club with big ambitions in one of the most iconic sports cities in the world,” Son said.
“Los Angeles has such a rich history of champions, and I am here to help write the next chapter. I’m excited for this new challenge in MLS. I have come to L.A. to lift trophies and give everything for this club, this city, and its fans. I cannot wait to get started.”
Son’s arrival in Los Angeles is just the boost LAFC need to get back to championship-worthy form. Steve Cherundolo’s men currently sit sixth in the Western Conference standings, a far cry from their 2022 Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup-winning campaign.
A player with the creativity and finishing ability of Son will spark an LAFC attack that has only scored two goals or more in two of their last six matches across all competitions.
“Sonny is a global icon and one of the most dynamic and accomplished players in world football,” said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. “His ambition, ability, and character align perfectly with our values at LAFC. We are proud that he has chosen Los Angeles for the next chapter of his extraordinary career. Sonny is a proven winner and a world-class individual, and we are confident he will elevate our club and inspire our community—both on and off the pitch.”
Son now joins the long list of former European stars, including Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Thomas Müller, playing in MLS. The winger will hope he can provide an impact worthy of his price tag as LAFC look to turn the page from Olivier Giroud’s failed stint in Black and Gold.