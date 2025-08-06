‘I’m Coming to Win’—Thomas Muller Sends Warning As Vancouver Whitecaps Sign Legend
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have confirmed the signing of Germany legend Thomas Müller on a two-year deal through the end of the 2026 season.
Müller joins Vancouver and MLS after 25 years with Bayern Munich, where he scored 250 goals and contributed 276 assists in 756 appearances, becoming one of the most iconic players in the club’s illustrious history.
For the Whitecaps, he becomes their first significant superstar since joining MLS in 2011 and joins as they sit second in the Western Conference, with hopes of making a run towards the 2025 MLS Cup and a fourth-straight Canadian Championship.
“I’m looking forward to coming to Vancouver to help this team win a championship,” Müller said. “I’ve heard great things about the city, but first and foremost I’m coming to win. I’ve had great conversations with Axel Schuster and Jesper Sørensen, and now I can’t wait to play in front of the supporters and to see all of the fans come out to BC Place as we head towards the playoffs.”
In addition to his 13 Bundesliga titles, two Champions Leagues, six DFB Pokals, two Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and eight German Super Cups, Müller also brings a 2014 World Cup title to Vancouver, as well as 131 international appearances with Germany.
While the 35-year-old was relegated to a supersub position with Bayern Munich in 2024-25, he still put up eight goals and eight assists, including a Champions League goal against Inter Milan.
Müller also put up the most assists of any player in Europe’s top five leagues since he debuted in 2008-09. Before that, he had played against Vancouver in a 2007 friendly with the Bavarian side’s U19s.
He will likely become an instant starter for the Whitecaps, given his fitness, having trained with Bayern through to his contract’s expiration date on Aug. 1. Meanwhile, his methodical playstyle should allow him to seamlessly fit into the attack alongside U.S. men’s national team striker Brian White and other key starters.
“Thomas is a world-class player – the ultimate Raumdeuter “Interpreter of space” – known for his elite chance creation, unmatched spatial awareness, and relentless off-the-ball movement,” Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC CEO & sporting director, said.
“He not only brings a winning pedigree and exceptional football intelligence, but also a tireless work ethic that will elevate the entire team. Thomas is a natural leader whose passion for the game is infectious. This is a statement signing by our club and our ownership – a transformative moment for our club and our city. We are proud to welcome Thomas to Vancouver.”
Müller will not be a Designated Player in 2024, with his salary a reported $687,000 for the rest of the campaign, before he switches to a DP contract and $6.8 million contract in 2026.
While Müller may not have the same flash that Lionel Messi brings to Inter Miami or that Zlatan Ibrahimovic brought to LA Galaxy, he shows Vancouver’s ambition, even as the current ownership looks to sell the club.
As for his debut, Sports Illustrated can confirm reports that the club is eyeing the Aug. 16 home match against the Houston Dynamo. However, he would be eligible for selection in the team’s next game on Aug. 9 against the San Jose Earthquakes.
Why Did Müller Choose Vancouver Whitecaps?
Signing a player of Müller’s stature is new ground for the Whitecaps, and a superstar choosing Vancouver is equally as uncommon. Yet, several reasons brought him to Vancouver.
According to German-Canadian reporter Manuel Veth of TransferMarkt, a conversation with head coach Jesper Sørensen intrigued Muller, with the promise that he will be a key soccer figure in addition to a marketing asset.
“He wanted to play in a team and a system that worked for him, he wants to play football,” Veth said on the Northern Fútbol Podcast, noting that FC Cincinnati, who held Muller’s discovery rights, had a more marketing-first vision for him and that LAFC were uninterested given his playing style.
“The Whitecaps said he would still have to do some marketing stuff, because he is an amazing name, but they are bringing him in because they need him as a football player, and that swayed him.”
Additionally, the move brings him to the former club of ex-Bayern Munich teammate Alphonso Davies, whom Muller took under his wing in 2018 and gave the “roadrunner” nickname to.
Vancouver also features a similar climate and outdoor lifestyle to Bavaria, which Muller has been known to enjoy, and the city has daily direct flights to Munich and Frankfurt.