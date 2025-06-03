Son Heung-Min Poised For Tottenham Exit With Saudi Clubs Lurking
Tottenham Hotspur may be ready to part ways with club icon Son Heung-min this summer, as they aim to garner a fee for their South Korean superstar’s sale.
Son has blossomed into perhaps Spurs’ greatest signing of modern times after enduring a quiet start to his career in north London. Since joining the club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, the 32-year-old has gone on to score 173 goals in 454 games.
His loyalty was rewarded at the end of a difficult 2024–25 season, as he hoisted the Europa League trophy aloft after Ange Postecoglou’s side beat Manchester United 1–0 in Bilbao. That success ended a 17-year wait for a trophy and was thus the first piece of silverware Son had claimed with the club.
A summer of change is now in store with doubts surrounding the future of Postecoglou due to the woeful Premier League campaign he oversaw. Upstairs, a key aide to Daniel Levy, Donna Cullen, has stepped down, and Vinai Venkatesham‘s arrival is bound to facilitate a reshuffle in the boardroom.
On the pitch, Spurs require further investment, and the club could look to bolster their summer kitty by parting ways with Son as he enters the final year of his contract. The Daily Telegraph reports that Spurs are keen to earn a fee for the 32-year-old’s sale, and interest has emerged from clubs competing in the Saudi Pro League.
The Korean star has slowed down over the past couple of years, and he was bothered by a foot injury during the back end of 2024–25. As a result, Son didn’t start the Europa League final.
Parting ways with Son off the back of that special night in northern Spain and the celebrations which followed may seem harsh, but the forward’s mixed form since Postecoglou took the reins combined with the fact that they risk losing him for nothing next summer means it’s the opportune time to sell him.
Cristian Romero is another big name linked with a Spurs exit, but his future is believed to be related to whether Postecoglou stays or goes. The north Londoners are said to be eyeing up Thomas Frank and Marco Silva as potential replacements for the Australian.