Tottenham Hotspur UEFA 2024–25 Europa League Squad
After a year off from European soccer, Tottenham Hotspur returns to the mix in the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League.
Spurs' last outing Europe came in the 2022–23 Champions League season under former boss Antonio Conte. The north London club fell on aggregate score of 1–0 to AC Milan, failing to score a goal at home in the second leg.
Now, things look a lot different at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Ange Postecoglou has brought free-flowing soccer back to Spurs after years of pragmatic setups. With players like Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski leading the charge, Tottenham is one of the favorites to win the competition alongside FC Porto, Olympique Lyon and Manchester United.
Former Nottingham Forest full-back Djed Spence is the only notable player left out of Postecoglou's squad. The 24-year-old's start to life at Tottenham featured three loan spells to Stade Rennais, Leeds United and Genoa. He impressed in pre-season by playing as both a right-back and left-back in Postecoglou's system, but won't feature until the knockout stage should Tottenham qualify.
"He's disappointed. It was always going to be a difficult decision with the make-up of our squad currently," Postecoglou said about Spence's omission. "With the lack of club-trained players, we were always going to have to leave somebody out.
"Djed was the unfortunate one. But, at the same time, Djed has already played in the Premier League, and if you asked him at the start of the season where he sees himself, I think the fact he's part of our squad and will play a huge part in our year as he has already, I don't think he should take too much disappointment."
Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League Squad
Goalkeepers
- Guglielmo Vicario
- Fraser Forster
- Brandon Austin
- Alfie Whiteman
Defenders
- Radu Drăgușin
- Destiny Udogie
- Cristian Romero
- Pedro Porro
- Ben Davies
- Micky van de Ven
Midfielders
- Yves Bissouma
- James Maddison
- Archie Gray
- Lucas Bergvall
- Dejan Kulusevski
- Pape Sarr
- Rodrigo Bentancur
Forwards
- Richarlison
- Timo Werner
- Dominic Solanke
- Wilson Odobert
- Brennan Johnson
- Son Heung-Min