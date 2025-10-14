SI

LAFC Star Son Heung-min Presented Special Kit After Breaking South Korea Record

The 33-year-old made history for South Korea before returning to Los Angeles.

Amanda Langell

Son Heung-min now stands alone in South Korea’s history books.
Son Heung-min now stands alone in South Korea’s history books. / Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Son Heung-min was honored with a commemorative kit ahead of South Korea’s clash with Paraguay to celebrate a history-making night for the LAFC forward.

The 33-year-old became the most-capped player in South Korea history during the October international window. Son made his 137th appearance for his country on Friday against Brazil, breaking his tie with both his current national team manager Hong Myung-bo and former striker Cha Bum-kun.

In front of a home crowd at Seoul World Cup Stadium just four days later, Son was presented with a special jersey that highlighted the record-breaking appearance. The Korea Football Association (KFA) also played a montage of the best moments from the captain’s international career.

South Korea All-Time Appearances

Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min was honored ahead of South Korea’s clash with Paraguay. / Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Rank

Player

Appearances

1

Son Heung-min

138

T-2

Hong Myung-bo

136

T-2

Cha Bum-kun

136

4

Lee Woon-jae

133

5

Lee Young-pyo

127

Son made his debut for South Korea at just 18 years old back in 2010. Since then, the former Tottenham Hotspur star has added 137 more caps to his name, along with 53 goals.

Son could not find the back of the net following his celebration on Tuesday evening, but his teammates pulled through with two goals to secure the victory for the hosts against a Paraguay team that held Japan to a 2–2 draw earlier in the week.

Son Returns to LAFC With Sights Set on the MLS Cup

Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min has excelled for LAFC since his move to the United States. / Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Following the conclusion of the October international break, Son is gearing up for a return to Los Angeles. The record-breaking signing has tallied eight goals and three assists for LAFC since his move to MLS in August, helping his new club climb to third in the Western Conference standings.

LAFC will kick off against the Colorado Rapids in their regular season finale on Saturday, Oct. 18, before they must turn their attention to the MLS Cup playoffs. Since the arrival of Son, the Black and Gold are one of the favorites to take home the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.

Steve Cherundolo’s men have suffered just two defeats in their last 11 league matches, and the most recent of the two loses came while Son was representing South Korea this month. Austin FC secured a 1–0 victory over LAFC on Sunday, Oct. 12.

Son will be eager to return and get his team back to winning ways in LAFC’s pursuit of just their second MLS Cup in club history.

Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

