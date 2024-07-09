Spain's Álvaro Morata Undercut by Security Guard During Postgame Celebration
Spain beat France to advance to the final of Euro 2024 on Tuesday, but they may have suffered a big loss in the postgame aftermath.
As the team celebrated its 2-1 victory on the field, a fan ran out of the stands and into Spain's celebration while filming with his phone. As security ran in to apprehend the pitch invader, one of their number slipped and slid into the right leg of Spanish captain Alvaro Morata. Morata immediately grabbed his right knee and began limping around.
Some still photos follow.
The 31-year-old Atletico Madrid striker didn't look good attempting to walk after the incident but there is no word of his status for Sunday's final. Spain is set to face the winner of Wednesday's match between the Netherlands and England.
Morata has one goal at Euro 2024 so far—Spain's first in the tournament, scored against Croatia in a 3–0 group stage win.
The Spanish have won all six matches they have played at Euro 2024, with a staggering 13–2 goal differential. They look like the most complete team in the field by far, so losing a key piece like Morata would be devastating.