Spain Extend England's Trophyless Drought, Claim Record Fourth Euro Victory
Spain are once again the champions of Europe.
After defeating England 2–1 in the 2024 Euro final, the Spaniards have clinched their record fourth victory at the European Championship. The victory puts Spain alone in the competition's history, having broken a deadlock with Germany at three wins apiece for the most ever at the Euro.
As for England, their long drought without a trophy continued on—extending now to 58 years since their last victory at a major tournament in the 1966 World Cup.
The Three Lions had their share of chances, with the game scoreless throughout its first 45 minutes. A lackluster start to the second half was England's undoing. Nico Williams opened the scoring in the 47th minute, beating Jordan Pickford to give Spain a 1–0 lead.
England didn't go down quietly, however.
Gareth Southgate made his best move of the night when he brought Cole Palmer on during the 70th minute, as the Chelsea midfielder equalized the game with a stunning goal from outside the box in the 73rd minute.
Their lead didn't last long.
Mikel Oyarzabal scored the game-winner in the 86th minute, remaining fractionally onside as he tapped in a perfect cross from Marc Cucurella. Spain was able to hold off England's advances for the remaining few minutes, securing their fourth Euro title.
Spain is enjoying a dominant and unprecedented run of success at the European Championship, having won in 2008, 2012 and now again in 2024. Their only other title came in 1964, their first-ever appearance in the competition.