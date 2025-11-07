Spain’s Plan for Injury-Hit Lamine Yamal Revealed
Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has admitted he has no fears about the fitness of Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal after calling the teenage superstar up to his November squad.
De la Fuente’s use of Yamal this season has led to plenty of animosity with Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, who publicly accused his Spain counterpart of failing to protect Yamal after he returned from the September window with a groin injury which continues to plague him today.
Yamal was forced to withdraw from the October squad after a flare-up of the same issue but has started all five of Barcelona’s game since, with De la Fuente believing the 18-year-old is clearly healthy enough to play for the international side as well.
“Watching the game the other day, he’s in perfect shape,” De la Fuente said of Yamal. “His coach said he was ready to play. He’s getting back to being the player he always has been, and we celebrate that.
“We have two very important games coming up, and we need to have the best players with us.
De la Fuente: Important to Manage Yamal’s Development
Yamal’s groin injury, formally diagnosed as pubalgia, is one which has caused serious concern among those at both Barcelona and Spain.
While the issue is not particularly serious in isolation, it is one which may ultimately cause problems for Yamal for the rest of his career. Surgery is thought to be an option but Yamal appeared to laugh off those suggestions when quizzed on his condition recently.
“It’s a natural process,” De la Fuente. “He’s 18. Any player would still be in development.
“It’s accompanying him, helping him, the club and anyone who works with him. At the club they’ll advise him and direct him, and the same at the federation.”
On the agenda for Spain are the final two World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Türkiye. Top spot in the group has not yet been sealed for De la Fuente’s side, who are just three points ahead of their final opponents with two games remaining.