The Massive Fear Surrounding Lamine Yamal’s Nagging Injury
Lamine Yamal’s groin injury is continuing to bother him, reports in Spain claim, and surgery could become a possibility to fix the problem.
The Barcelona star winger is suffering from an injury called “Pubalgia.” Conservative treatment has been Barça’s approach to the injury, but Yamal’s pain has persisted and he has been short of his electrifying best in recent outings.
As of right now, neither Barcelona nor Yamal believe he’ll have to go under the knife to fix the problem, SPORT report, even if the player remains far from fully healthy. Yamal will continue with his current treatment; however, if the pain continues in the coming weeks, having surgery to put an end to his nagging issue once and for all will be considered.
The Catalan giants have already had outside specialists assess Yamal’s injury to gauge other opinions on the player’s status it is claimed, but no indication has been given that the 18-year-old should undergo surgery and he’s continued to train as usual.
But it’s clear that the pain is having a negative effect on Yamal’s performances. He was nowhere to be found in Barcelona’s El Clásico defeat against Real Madrid at the weekend—except for being at the center of a scuffle after the final whistle—and his lingering injury appears to be a big reason why.
The Key Attributes Yamal’s Injury Are Significantly Affecting
Pubalgia causes pain near the groin. It’s more of an overload to the pubic area that causes discomfort rather than a real muscular injury, which is why the Spaniard has continued to play in recent weeks.
However, the symptoms have a direct impact on performance on the pitch, especially when trying to make quickly change of pace or direction. These are attributes synonymous with Yamal’s brilliance, ones that have been compromised of late.
Yamal look tentative all night at the Santiago Bernabéu, barely resembling the fearless style he showcased when he helped Barcelona win four in a row against Real Madrid a season ago. The injury is seen as a big reason why,
“It’s an injury that doesn’t impede a player from playing,” Dr. Pedro Luis Ripol told MARCA. “But it does transform the player. It makes them slower, less reactive and with much less capable of striking the ball.”
Lamine Yamal’s 2025–26 Statistics
Metric
Number
Appearances
8
Goals
3
Assists
5
Minutes Played (%)
53.3
Since Yamal was first sidelined with the injury in late September, he has one goal—a penalty—and two assists in five appearances and has missed another five games.
Still, surgery is not in the cards yet, with both player and club hopeful that the current treatment will be enough to vanquish the lingering discomfort.
Yamal has continued to train normally this week and is expected to be on the pitch when Barcelona take on Elche on Sunday aiming to bounce back after the painful defeat in El Clásico.