Lamine Yamal Hits Out at ‘Lies’ Told About Him Amid Barcelona’s Struggles
Lamine Yamal slammed recent “lies” circulating about his injury and insisted he feels “good” following Barcelona’s disappointing 3–3 draw with Club Brugge.
Much of the Catalans’ 2025–26 campaign has been marred by a growing injury crisis. Yamal was one player on a very long list confined to the infirmary in the early stages of Barcelona’s Spanish title defense.
The teenager missed three weeks of action in September after sustaining a groin injury with the Spain national team and then was forced back to the sidelines in October after reaggravating the issue.
Recent reports speculated that Yamal might need surgery to fully correct the problem, but the Spaniard shut down the rumors on Wednesday night.
“I am good,” Yamal told the media after Barcelona’s stumble in the Champions League. “I try not to read things. A lot has been said about my injury and that I was sad.
“It was all lies. I wanted to work hard to get back to this level, which is when I feel the best and have the most fun.”
Yamal has started the last five games for the defending Spanish champions since returning from his second spell on the sidelines. The winger has recorded three goals and two assists in that span, most recently leading Barcelona’s comeback at Jan Breydel Stadium.
Hansi Flick’s men trailed three times in a back-and-forth battle with Club Brugge, but rallied back to snag a point from an otherwise poor defensive effort.
Hansi Flick: Yamal Must ‘Manage’ His Fitness
Despite Yamal’s statement both on and off the pitch, Flick is still keeping a close eye on his superstar’s fitness.
“I am happy that Lamine is back on this level, but how I said also, we don’t know what is tomorrow; we don’t know what is next Sunday,” the German boss said in his postgame press conference.
“The important thing is that he manages this situation he has now because it’s not easy. He has to be focused on what he has to do, how he has to train and also the treatment.
“If he manages that the right way, hopefully it goes away, but it’s not easy to say when with the situation,” Flick finished.
Yamal and his Barcelona teammates will only have three days to recover from their physical battle against Club Brugge before they return to La Liga action on Sunday against Celta Vigo.
The big fitness test for the 18-year-old, though, will come during the international break, where he is expected to represent Spain in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Türkiye.