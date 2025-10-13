SI

Spain vs. Bulgaria—2026 World Cup Qualifier: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

It’s been a walk in the park to date for Luis de la Fuente’s side.

James Cormack

Spain take on Bulgaria in good form.
Spain take on Bulgaria in good form. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

Spain’s second FIFA World Cup qualifier of October sees them take on Bulgaria in Valladolid on Tuesday night, having maintained their 100% start to qualifying at the weekend.

The European champions are currently without an array of big names through injury, yet they barely had to exit first gear to beat Georgia 2–0 on Saturday. A poor Bulgaria side are up next, with Spain’s upcoming opponents succumbing to a thumping 6–1 defeat at home to Türkiye last time out.

That rout means Spain will likely have to wait until next month to confirm their place at next summer’s tournament, but Luis de la Fuente’s side are in an excellent position in Group E, given that they hammered Türkiye 6–0 in September.

Bulgaria are yet to win in 2025, and parted ways with manager Ilian Iliev last month. Now led by Aleksandr Dimitrov, Tuesday’s visitors will surely be content with merely avoiding a drubbing in Valladolid.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash.

What Time Does Spain vs. Bulgaria Kick-Off?

  • Location: Valladolid, Spain
  • Stadium: Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla
  • Date: Tuesday, Oct. 14
  • Kick-off Time: 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT / 7.45 p.m. BST
  • Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)
  • VAR: Pascal Müller (GER)

Spain vs. Bulgaria Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Spain: 4 wins
  • Bulgaria: 0 wins
  • Draws: 1
  • Last meeting: Bulgaria 0–3 Spain (September 4, 2025) - World Cup qualifier

Current Form (All Competitions)

Spain

Bulgaria

Spain 2–0 Georgia - 11/10/25

Bulgaria 1–6 Türkiye - 11/10/25

Türkiye 0–6 Spain - 7/9/25

Georgia 3–0 Bulgaria - 7/9/25

Bulgaria 0–3 Spain - 4/9/25

Portugal 2–2 (5–3p) Spain - 8/6/25

Greece 4–0 Bulgaria - 10/6/25

Spain 5–4 France - 5/6/25

Bulgaria 2–2 Cyrpus - 6/10/25

How to Watch Spain vs. Bulgaria on TV and Live Stream

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, FOX One, Fox Soccer Plus

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

Canada

DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video

Spain Team News

Ferran Torres
Ferran Torres is the latest to withdraw from the Spain squad. / Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Spain have been hit hard by injuries in October, with Lamine Yamal, Rodri, Nico Williams and Gavi among those to miss out. Dean Huijsen was forced to withdraw before the 2–0 win over Georgia, and De la Fuente has since lost Barcelona’s Ferran Torres, who missed a penalty at the weekend.

Torres played 90 minutes last time out, and will likely be replaced in Spain’s frontline by Álex Baena. Yéremy Pino could shuffle over to the right-hand side, with Mikel Oyarzabal functioning as the No. 9. Porto’s Samu Aghehowa is another option.

There could be a reshuffle in midfield to offer Pedri some respite, with Pablo Barrios and Aleix Garcia among the potential options to start alongside Martín Zubimendi. Mikel Merino is a favourite of the manager’s and could keep his place.

With Huijsen out, Robin Le Normand partnered Pau Cubarsí on Saturday at the heart of Spain’s defence, and that will likely be the case here.

Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Bulgaria

Spain
Spain are without several key players this month. / FotMob

Spain predicted lineup vs. Bulgaria (4-3-3): Simón; Porro, Le Normand, Cubarsí, Cucurella; Merino, Zubimendi, García; Pino, Oyarzabal, Baena.

Bulgaria Team News

Aleksandar Dimitrov
Aleksandar Dimitrov is the new man in charge of Bulgaria. / NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Dimitrov’s squad is desperately shy of talent, and he’ll have to lean on any ounce of stubborness and resilience to try and keep Europe’s best at bay on Tuesday night. He doesn’t have a Hristo Stoichkov or Dimitar Berbatov-like figure to call upon.

There are no injury updates from Saturday’s heavy defeat, but they did lose defender Emil Tsenov before the fateful clash with Türkiye.

A reshuffle in defence could see Ivan Turitsov and Kristian Dimitrov start.

Bulgaria Predicted Lineup vs. Spain

Bulgaria
Bulgaria visit Valladolid off the back of a battering. / FotMob

Bulgaria predicted lineup vs. Spain (4-3-3): Mitov; Turitsov, Dimitrov, Bozhinov, Petrov; Chochev, Stoyanov, Kraev; Petkov, Kirilov, Despodov.

Spain vs. Bulgaria Score Prediction

The peak of the mid-90s must seem light-years away from Bulgaria right now. They’re nothing short of a mess.

Spain may be ravaged by injuries, but there’s simply far too much synergy and talent within their squad for them to encounter any issues on Tuesday night. This will be a case of how many for the hosts, even if Bulgaria will be determined not to succumb to another mauling this month.

Prediction: Spain 4–0 Bulgaria

