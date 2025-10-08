Xabi Alonso Sweating Over New Injury Worry for El Clásico
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has another injury worry to contend with after summer signing Dean Huijsen’s withdrawal from Spain’s squad.
Huijsen played the full 90 minutes of Madrid’s 3–1 win over Villarreal before heading off to join up with his international teammates, but did not take part in training after reporting a fitness concern.
The Spanish Football Federation note Huijsen complained of “muscle fatigue”, sparking tests from medical staff which ultimately confirmed he would not be able to take part in this round of international fixtures.
Huijsen returned to Madrid for a fresh examination and has subsequently been diagnosed with a calf injury. No timeframe has been given for his recovery.
While it is clear Huijsen has not suffered a serious injury, it is the timing of his issue which sparks concern among Madrid fans as they prepare for El Clásico later this month.
Huijsen Potentially Looking at 12 to 15 Days on Sidelines
Barcelona are due at the Bernabéu on Oct. 26, giving Huijsen just over two weeks to make a full recovery if he wants to feature in the game.
Spanish publication AS report that Madrid staff predict Huijsen will need between 12 and 15 days on the sidelines, putting him in a race against time to prove his fitness and earn significant minutes in perhaps the biggest fixture of the season.
Such an absence means Huijsen will almost certainly miss Madrid’s return to domestic action away at Getafe on Oct. 19, while his involvement in the Champions League meeting with Juventus three days later also appears to be in doubt.
Defensive issues are proving to be a significant issue for manager Alonso, who is already without fellow central defender Antonio Rüdiger and full backs Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
In Huijsen’s absence, Éder Militão will remain a starter in Alonso’s back line and will likely be joined by either Raúl Asencio or David Alaba, with midfielder Federico Valverde perhaps drafted back in at right back—he impressed in the role against Villarreal and has plenty of experience of playing there over the past 12 months.