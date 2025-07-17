Spain vs. Switzerland: How to Watch, Preview and Lineups
Spain will take on the hosts, Switzerland, in a Women's Euro 2025 quarterfinal game billed as the tournament favorites versus the plucky underdogs on Friday, July 18.
So far, Spain has blown away the competition at Women's Euro 2025 and displayed a level of attacking soccer no other nation has yet to replicate. The reigning World Cup champions won all three of their group games by a scoreline of 14–3.
Switzerland has been one of the most entertaining surprise packages at Women's Euro 2025. The hosts finished second in Group A and advanced with a record of 1-1-1. The moment of their tournament so far was the 90th-minute equalizer by Riola Xhemaili to make it 1-1 against Finland and guarantee a spot in the quarterfinals.
This will be Switzerland's first-ever Women's Euro quarterfinal, while Spain is in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive tournament. In 2022, Spain was knocked out by eventual winners England 2-1.
The last three meetings between these two nations finished in high-scoring wins for Spain: 5–1, 5–0, and 7–1. While tournament elimination is on the line, even a close game will show how far Switzerland has come at their home Euros.
What time does Spain vs. Switzerland kick off?
- Location: Bern, Switzerland
- Stadium: Stadion Wankdorf
- Date: Friday, July 18
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / noon PT / 8 p.m. BST
How to watch Spain vs. Switzerland on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
FOX / VIX
United Kingdom
BBC ONE / BBC iPlayer
Canada
TSN
Mexico
ESPN / Disney+
Spain team news
Head coach Montse Tomé has her full squad available for this match, with midfield maestro Aitana Bonmati fit and ready to go after having to start on the bench for Spain's first two matches.
Esther Gonzalez is the leading goalscorer at the tournament with four goals. She will likely start, but Tomé has a decision to make about who starts on the wings. It will likely be two from Claudia Pina, Mariona Caldentey, and Salma Paralluelo.
Spain predicted lineup vs. Switzerland
Spain (4-3-3): Cata Coll; Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Laia Aleixandri, Olga Carmona; Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas; Clàudia Pina, Esther González, Mariona Caldentey
Switzerland team news
Pia Sundhage has no injuries or suspensions to worry about in her squad right now, but will be tasked with trying to find the right balance of defense and attack to try to hold off the top scorers in the tournament.
Switzerland has been playing in front of sold-out crowds throughout the tournament, and the atmosphere in Bern will be electric. The country is ready for arguably the biggest match in its women's soccer history.
Switzerland predicted lineup vs. Spain
Switzerland (5-3-2): Livia Peng; Nadine Riesen, Noelle Maritz, Julia Stierli, Viola Calligaris, Iman Beney; Smilla Vallotto, Lia Wälti, Géraldine Reuteler; Sydney Schertenleib, Svenja Fölmli