UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Quarterfinal Power Rankings
The Women's Euro 2025 quarterfinals are upon us. Eight nations remain, all with the hope of winning two knockout games and reaching the final in Basel, Switzerland, on July 27.
While the Euros have been full of goals and emotion, there haven't been too many shocks just yet. The eight teams in the quarterfinals are about what most critics would have expected, with perhaps the exception of the hosts, Switzerland.
Of course, that doesn't mean there weren't some shocking results, such as Sweden's 4–1 win over Germany.
If anything, now that the quarterfinals are here, the tension has cranked up a few notches. Women's Euro 2025 is about to get serious. Drama awaits.
8. Italy
Group Stage Finish: second in Group B, four points
Quarterfinal Opponent: Norway
Italy is certainly not the worst team left at Women's Euro 2025 in terms of squad talent. There are questions about whether inexperienced manager Andrea Soncin can get the best out of his players, both tactically and in terms of mental and physical preparation.
The Azzurre are yet to score more than one goal in a game at Euro 2025. Although they did go 1–0 up in all three of their group games, they only held on for a win in the opener against Belgium. More firepower will be needed. Italy has created the fewest big chances (three) of the remaining nations at Women's Euro 2025.
7. Norway
Group Stage Finish: first in Group A, nine points
Quarterfinal Opponent: Italy
Easily the most confusing team at Women's Euro 2025. An elite squad of players, especially in the attack, who cannot seem to recreate their club form with their national team. Norway continues to underperform its high ceiling. A clunky side who could yet surprise.
Despite not looking great during the group stage, Norway still won all three of its matches. The last time Norway made a semifinal was in 2013, and this quarterfinal is a huge opportunity to get back to where this former powerhouse believes it should be.
6. Switzerland
Group Stage Finish: second in Group A, four points
Quarterfinal Opponent: Spain
Exceeding expectations in its home Euros, Switzerland has been one of the breakout teams of the tournament. As the youngest team at the Women's Euro 2025, there is a fearless exuberance to this group of players, reaching a women's quarterfinal for the first time in their nation's history.
Propelled by packed stadiums across the country, Switzerland has dazzled in a 3-5-2 formation with wing-backs Iman Beney and Nadine Riesen stealing the show. There's always a bit of magic behind the tournament hosts, even if they're up against more accomplished nations.
5. Germany
Group Stage Finish: second in Group C, six points
Quarterfinal Opponent: France
The eight-time European champions have dipped since the tournament began two weeks ago. Unconvincing wins over Poland and Denmark were punctuated by Germany's worst-ever defeat at a Euros, a 4–1 thrashing at the hands of Sweden.
There are also major personnel issues. Captain Giulia Gwinn suffered a knee injury in the opening game against Poland, and now her replacement, Carlotta Wamser, has been suspended after a red card against Sweden. There is no obvious third-string option for manager Christian Wück. Germany's defense is vulnerable.
4. Sweden
Group Stage Finish: first in Group C, nine points
Quarterfinal Opponent: England
Three wins from three in the group stage, a stunning demolition of Germany: Things could not be going much better for Sweden in its final tournament under manager Peter Gerhardsson, who has led the team since 2017.
What stands out so much about Sweden is its cohesion. This is the oldest squad left in the tournament—and they know each other extremely well. The trust and atmosphere within the group are what give them the belief they could win their first Euros since 1984. Sweden has made the semifinals of every major tournament it has competed in since 2017.
3. England
Group Stage Finish: second in Group D, six points
Quarterfinal Opponent: Sweden
The reigning European champions got off to a troubling start after losing 2–1 to France in their opening game. But the recovery has been sensational. Manager Sarina Wiegman made a couple of tactical tweaks, and now England heads into the knockouts off the back of a 4–0 win over the Netherlands and a 6–1 win over Wales.
Even with a squad littered with superstars, England's championship mentality might be what makes them so brilliant. Under immense pressure, this team somehow finds a way. The team's creative hub of Ella Toone and Lauren James is also playing at an exceptionally high level.
2. France
Group Stage Finish: first in Group D, nine points
Quarterfinal Opponent: Germany
Having only reached one semifinal in the team's history, France does not have the same experience as the other top nations at Women's Euro 2025. But, in terms of squad depth, there isn't that much between the French and their rivals.
San Diego Wave winger Delphine Cascarino is in the running for player of the tournament after torching England and the Netherlands' defenders in the group stage. Few nations can match France for dynamism in the wide areas, and inside the box. Right now, France is tied for second, with England, for goals scored at Women's Euro 2025, with 11.
1. Spain
Group Stage Finish: first in Group B, nine points
Quarterfinal Opponent: Switzerland
Still the nation to beat, Spain arrived in Switzerland with the expectation of lifting the trophy, and nothing has changed. The Spanish blew away the competition in the group stage with three wins at a combined score of 14–3. No one else is playing quite like Spain.
There are concerns over their defense, which have been exposed on set pieces and in transition. But, with such a slick group of midfielders and forwards, almost all of whom have played together at Barcelona, this team will simply outscore opponents.
Esther Gonzalez is the current top scorer at Women's Euro 2025 with four goals. Alexia Putellas is the front-runner for player of the tournament, with three goals and four assists. The exceptional Aitana Bonmati is also back in the lineup after an illness, and is ready to make a splash.