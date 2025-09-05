‘I Will Always Defend’—Sporting President Sends Parting Message to Viktor Gyokeres Over Arsenal Transfer Saga
Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas refused to criticise Viktor Gyökeres over the nature of his departure to Arsenal, but he did take the opportunity to poke fun at the Sweden striker’s agent.
Gyökeres’s transfer saga was one of the more eventful stories of recent windows. Long-standing claims of a gentlemen’s agreement over a transfer fee were dismissed as allegations of blackmail were thrown around, with the striker ultimately going on strike to try force through a deal. Gyökeres recently defended taking such drastic action.
Even when a fee was agreed between the two clubs, Sporting proved to be tough negotiators as they extracted every penny of value from an Arsenal outfit who were increasingly desperate to get a deal over the line. Gyökeres’s representatives even waived their agent fees to smooth tense discussions. An agreement worth a total of £63.5 million ($85.3 million) was eventually reached.
In a recent media appearance, Varandas was asked whether he had any issues with Gyökeres or his representatives. While he insisted his feelings for both parties remain positive, his comments on the latter came off in a different light.
“I sent a message congratulating Gyökeres [on the move],” Varandas said. “He will always be a legend at this club, and as president of Sporting, I will always defend that legend. He was one of the best professionals I had here until the end of the season.
“I have fond memories of his agents. I think they’re very good, because I made €90 million and paid no commission. They’re excellent agents. I have the best memories... zero commission.”
Gyökeres has managed two goals in his first three appearances for Arsenal, netting a double in a 5–0 triumph over newly promoted Leeds United, but questions have been asked over his performances in goalless outings against Manchester United and Liverpool.
Now away with Sweden, Gyökeres will hope to build some more confidence in Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Slovenia, fronted by new Man Utd signing Benjamin Šeško.
Previewing the second meeting between the two strikers this season, Šeško told local media: “[Sweden] have top players, we are all aware of that. But we are also aware of our quality. We are definitely facing a top-level match. Everything will depend on us.”