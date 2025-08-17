Viktor Gyokeres vs. Benjamin Sesko: Who Impressed More in Premier League Debut?
Any Manchester United vs. Arsenal fixture is rarely devoid of narratives, and this opening weekend Premier League clash was laden with storylines.
The Gunners’ make-or-break 2025–26 campaign started at a ground they’ve historically struggled at, and a rejuvenated Man Utd outfit were their tricky first opponents.
There were plenty of things worthy of keeping an eye on at the Theatre of Dreams, and many hoped to enjoy a battle between two new sharpshooters. Viktor Gyökeres and Benjamin Šeško were perhaps neither Arsenal nor Man Utd’s first-choice striker option entering the summer window, with the Gunners particularly bullish on the Slovenian hitman but, unlike the Red Devils, were deterred by RB Leipzig’s demands.
Šeško was unveiled to the United faithful last weekend during their final preseason outing of the summer, and it wasn’t a huge surprise to see him absent from Ruben Amorim’s starting lineup on Sunday.
As a result, there was no grand battle between the two fresh faces, but both made their bows in the English top-flight in a fixture boasting so much prestige.
How Viktor Gyökeres and Benjamin Sesko Fared on Premier League Debuts
Mikel Arteta opted for new boy Gyökeres over Kai Havertz at Old Trafford, with the Swede aiming to score on the opening weekend for the fifth consecutive season.
However, Arsenal’s “missing piece” endured a rough outing up in Manchester, with his 60-minute display full of clunky sequences. He proved effective at holding the ball up, resisting pressure and drawing fouls, but there was an absence of evidence to suggest he will evolve the Gunners from bridesmaids to bride.
Arsenal struggled for control, and Gyökeres’ presence was doubtless a factor in their increased directness, which ultimately led to Man Utd having plenty of joy themselves once the ball turned over. Gyökeres often dueled with Matthijs de Ligt and coped physically, but during the two moments when he was freed to have a run at the United backline, heavy or clumsy touches let him down.
Ruben Amorim did warn his former striker that the Premier League is a different beast entirely after he tore the Primeira Liga to shreds, and Gyökeres certainly had a tough welcome at the Theatre of Dreams. He finished with just 21 touches, nine passes and no shots. The only way is up.
The Swede had been replaced by Havertz by the time United’s 6’5 behemoth entered the fray, with the hosts, who were the better side for much of Sunday’s bout, but were chasing the game after Riccardo Calafiori’s early opener. Amorim’s side had success with big switches of play and exploiting the space surrendered by Arsenal’s fullbacks, but they so often lacked a box presence when the ball went wide.
Šeško joined fellow newbies Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha in United’s front three, after Mason Mount shone in a fluid role in front of England boss Thomas Tuchel. The Slovenian offered United a distinct focal point, but he was up against one of Europe’s sternest centre back pairings in William Saliba and Gabriel.
The young forward got little change out of the Arsenal duo in the air, but he did provide glimmers. He peeled off and tidily distributed wide, and worked a yard of space on a couple of occasions to make first contact with United deliveries into the box, even if he failed to test David Raya.
There was a greater sense of chaos in the Arsenal box after Šeško’s arrival, but that may have been a by-product of United‘s growing desperation as the full-time whistle neared.
In truth, we can’t say either striker was more impressive, but United supporters will probably be more encouraged by Sesko’s cameo. Arsenal, on the other hand, will likely analyse the game and see how they can get their striker more involved given how active Havertz was in his cameo.