Sports Illustrated Premier League Team of the Season 2024–25
The Premier League season came to a close on Sunday, May 25 with Liverpool lifting the Premier League trophy.
Far and away the best team across the campaign, Arne Slot restored the Reds to the top of the summit. Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur join the winners in the Champions League next season.
Aston Villa and Crystal Palace will contest the Europa League, while Nottingham Forest have to win a playoff round to secure their spot in the Conference League.
With all that being said, it's time to honor the best performers across 38 games and celebrate the stars who showed out.
Here’s Sports Illustrated's Premier League team of the season for 2024–25.
GK: Matz Sels – Nottingham Forest
A close battle with Arsenal’s David Raya, but given Forest spent far more time defending in their own half, the edge is given to Matz Sels. After seasons of uncertainty between the sticks, Forest seemingly have their long-term answer.
A pivotal piece in keeping Nottingham Forest in and around the top four all season, Selz improved a defence that conceded 67 goals last season to just 46 this campaign. If not for Forest’s collapse toward the end of the season, he’d be the sole winner of the Golden Glove. Instead, he shares it Raya.
If Forest recruit correctly in the summer, there’s no reason Sels can’t build on this season. The only thing going against him is his age (33).
LB: Antonee Robinson – Fulham
Antonee Robinson, arguably Fulham’s player of the season once again, led all defenders this season with 10 assists in 36 league appearances. He finished with the same amount as players such as Bruno Fernandes and Bukayo Saka.
Robinson led all players with successful crosses (42) from 170 total attempts. He also had a 73.1% successful passing rate in the final third with 394 passes, 54 more than Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.
U.S. men’s national team fans are excited by his growth and potential heading into next season and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
CB: Gabriel – Arsenal
There’s no doubt Gabriel was not only the best Arsenal defender this season, but also one of the best in the entire league. The Brazilian was a crucial piece in keeping the best defensive record over 38 games.
His battles with Erling Haaland stand out as strong performances while playing his part in a majority of Arsenal’s 13 clean sheets. Where he puts himself over the top is set piece dominance on both sides of the ball. Look no further than when he left Kyle Walker in the dust against Manchester City away. Gabriel is a constant threat that teams had to take notice of whenever Declan Rice or Bukayo Saka swung in a corner.
A hamstring injury cut his season short, but he’s shown over the last two campaigns that he’s consistently improving and even outshining his defensive partner, William Saliba, for stretches.
CB: Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool
The captain, the champion. Van Dijk was back to his best in Arne Slot’s debut campaign.
The Dutchman led all players in passes completed, perhaps a harrowing statistic in terms of football’s trajectory, yet one that encapsulates how important and reassuring he is at the back. He helps keep things ticking along while building out attacks from the back. Van Dijk won the second-most aerial duels this season tied with Nathan Collins (119), but the Dutchman’s success rate was nine percentage points better (72.1%)
Liverpool conceded 41 goals over 38 games, second best to Arsenal’s 34. He scored three goals and added a single assist over 37 appearances. When many thought his glory days were behind him, Van Dijk stepped up alongside Mohamed Salah to deliver Liverpool’s second league title in five years.
RB: Ola Aina – Nottingham Forest
The 28-year-old came into his own this season for Nuno Espírito Santo’s Forest. A crucial piece in defense, Aina and Anthony Elanga formed a strong partnership on the right flank.
Aina had 3.2 clearances per 90, 1.3 successful tackles per 90 and 1.0 dribbles per 90 with a 55% success rate in all but three of Forest’s 38 league games. He also impressively won possession 190 times over the season, the most by any defender.
Aina might not get the attacking numbers of other fullbacks in the league, but that shouldn’t make people overlook the season he had.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch – Liverpool
Gravenberch is not only worth of a team of the season slot, but also a most improved player award as well.
After struggling to find his footing under Jürgen Klopp, Gravenberch blossomed under Slot. His partnership with Alexis Mac Allister helped the Reds dominate possession and win the ball back quickly. Appearing in 37 of 38 games, Gravenberch made 60 interceptions—the most among midfielders. The only players with more were Robinson (62) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (66).
The Dutch midfielder, named Young Player of the Season by the Premier League, provided four assists over the campaign.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister – Liverpool
Gravenberch’s double pivot partner in crime, the Argentine had more impressive goal contributions with five scores and five assists. But, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t doing his defensive work.
Mac Allister was fourth among all midfielders with total tackles this season (95) behind Idrissa Gueye, João Gomes and Moisés Caicedo.
The Argentine or his Dutch teammate in midfield would improve most outfits across Europe. Together? One of the strongest partnerships going in the world.
CM: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
One of two bright spots for Manchester United this campaign alongside Amad Diallo.
Fernandes was Man Utd’s top assister and joint-top goal scorer in the Premier League with 10 and eight respectively. The club’s worst season since the league began in 1992 could’ve been even more dire if not for the Portuguese captain.
Bruno completed the second-most successful passes in the final third with 647 highlighting his importance in pushing Man Utd forward. He also completd the most through ball passes with 31.
The club have to get this guy some help next season, or at least a striker up top who can finish.
LW: Luis Díaz – Liverpool
No left winger really stood out over 38 games as an obvious choice compared to other positions in the team, but Díaz had a strong campaign for the champions. Providing 18 goal involvements over 36 appearances (13 goals, five assists), the Colombian shared time as a striker and wide forward.
Díaz had the second highest xG of all Liverpool players with 12, averaging 0.49 goals per 90.
He gets the nod at the end over the likes of teammate Cody Gakpo and Bournemouth’s Justin Kluivert.
ST: Alexander Isak – Newcastle United
If not for the final entry on the list, Isak would have a Golden Boot to go with his Carabao Cup.
The Swedish striker led Newcastle United’s line with aplomb all season tallying 23 goals and six assists. He’s but one of many examples of Newcastle’s strong recruitment over the past couple of years under Eddie Howe.
Expect Isak to go toe-to-toe with Salah and Haaland next campaign once again for top scorer honors.
RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
Of course, the player of the season is in the team of the season.
Salah led all players in goals and assists tallying 29 and 18 respectively. He was on pace to either tie or break the record for most assists in a single campaign (20), but he didn’t quite get over the line.
He still created the most chances and big chances among Liverpool players with an outstanding xG of 25.4. The second closes was Díaz who has 12.0. Salah averaged 0.77 goals per 90 during a campaign that had him well in the conversation for a Ballon d’Or. Winning just the Premier League, and not the Champions League, might hurt his case on that front, but there’s no denying Salah’s place among the greats in league history.
Honourable Mentions
- Bryan Mbeumo - Brentford
- Chris Wood – Nottingham Forest
- Declan Rice – Arsenal
- Erling Haaland – Manchester City
- Moisés Caicedo – Chelsea
- Nikola Milenković – Nottingham Forest