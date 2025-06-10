SI

Staggering Bruno Fernandes Statistic Highlights Major Man Utd Issue

Bruno Fernandes leads all players in Europe's top five leagues in minutes played since 2020–21.

Max Mallow

Bruno Fernandes leads all players in Europe in minutes played since the 2020–21 season.
Bruno Fernandes leads all players in Europe in minutes played since the 2020–21 season. / IMAGO/PRiME Media Images

Bruno Fernandes played a major part in keeping Manchester United some semblance of a watchable product this past season, but looking across Europe his total minutes further highlight the club's over-reliance on the Portuguese captain.

The Man Utd captain made 56 appearances for the club this past season. He captained the side in every Europa League game except a league phase match away to Fenerbahçe during which he was suspended.

In the Premier League, he was captain in 35 of the 36 appearances he made. The only games he missed were Newcastle United and Wolves at home plus Brentford away. He was not named to the squad in the Dec. 30 fixture against the Magpies, came on as a substitute against Wolves and was on the bench against the Bees.

Fernandes leads all players in Europe's top five leagues (England, France, Italy, Germany and Spain) in minutes played. While the statistic showcases his availability and reliability, it also could foreshadow potential injuries or fatigue throughout upcoming seasons.

Most Minutes Played in Europe's Top Five Leagues Since 2020–21

Player

Team

Minutes

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United

22,823

Álex Remiro

Real Sociedad

21,576

Jan Oblak

Atlético Madrid

21,273

Declan Rice

Arsenal

20,149

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

20,108

Antonio Rüdiger

Real Madrid

20,076

Ederson

Manchester City

20,047

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

20,045

Gianluca Mancini

Roma

19,865

Jules Koundé

Barcelona

19,849

The closest to Fernandes is Real Socidead goalkeeper Álex Remiro, but the gap between the two is over 1,300 minutes or an average of just over 14 games. A remarkable number for a player that's been a key cog in multiple managers' setups across Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Erik ten Hag and now Ruben Amorim.

The latter even pushed for Fernandes to stay at the club this summer amid interest from Saudi Arabian clubs. The lack of Europe this season should lower his overall minutes allowing Amorim to keep him fit and firing, But, Amorim needs adequate cover for Fernandes still. Especially given he's deployed him in multiple roles since taking the job in November.

Fernandes was second to only André Onana in Man Utd minutes played in the league by 36.

Fernandes had a streak of 121 consecutive matches started for Man Utd when available before he was named to the bench on Apr. 20, a record that started in January 2022.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Somehow, he has just enough time every matchday to tweet when an Arsenal player scores a goal.

Home/Soccer