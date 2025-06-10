Staggering Bruno Fernandes Statistic Highlights Major Man Utd Issue
Bruno Fernandes played a major part in keeping Manchester United some semblance of a watchable product this past season, but looking across Europe his total minutes further highlight the club's over-reliance on the Portuguese captain.
The Man Utd captain made 56 appearances for the club this past season. He captained the side in every Europa League game except a league phase match away to Fenerbahçe during which he was suspended.
In the Premier League, he was captain in 35 of the 36 appearances he made. The only games he missed were Newcastle United and Wolves at home plus Brentford away. He was not named to the squad in the Dec. 30 fixture against the Magpies, came on as a substitute against Wolves and was on the bench against the Bees.
Fernandes leads all players in Europe's top five leagues (England, France, Italy, Germany and Spain) in minutes played. While the statistic showcases his availability and reliability, it also could foreshadow potential injuries or fatigue throughout upcoming seasons.
Most Minutes Played in Europe's Top Five Leagues Since 2020–21
Player
Team
Minutes
Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United
22,823
Álex Remiro
Real Sociedad
21,576
Jan Oblak
Atlético Madrid
21,273
Declan Rice
Arsenal
20,149
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
20,108
Antonio Rüdiger
Real Madrid
20,076
Ederson
Manchester City
20,047
Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
20,045
Gianluca Mancini
Roma
19,865
Jules Koundé
Barcelona
19,849
The closest to Fernandes is Real Socidead goalkeeper Álex Remiro, but the gap between the two is over 1,300 minutes or an average of just over 14 games. A remarkable number for a player that's been a key cog in multiple managers' setups across Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Erik ten Hag and now Ruben Amorim.
The latter even pushed for Fernandes to stay at the club this summer amid interest from Saudi Arabian clubs. The lack of Europe this season should lower his overall minutes allowing Amorim to keep him fit and firing, But, Amorim needs adequate cover for Fernandes still. Especially given he's deployed him in multiple roles since taking the job in November.
Fernandes was second to only André Onana in Man Utd minutes played in the league by 36.
Fernandes had a streak of 121 consecutive matches started for Man Utd when available before he was named to the bench on Apr. 20, a record that started in January 2022.