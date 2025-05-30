Ruben Amorim Issues Bruno Fernandes Update Amid Saudi Arabian Interest
Bruno Fernandes was a name to watch this summer for Manchester United given interest from other clubs, but Ruben Amorim seemingly has shut down any speculation. Or, at least, planting his flag in the ground if the board has ulterior motives.
Just two days after losing to ASEAN All-Stars in a friendly, the Red Devils had to come from behind to defeat Hong Kong on Friday. After the game, Amorim was asked if Friday's contest would be the Portuguese captain's final appearance in a Man Utd shirt. His answer should reassure fans ahead of summer business.
“I don’t think so. I don’t know for sure, nobody knows, but I don’t think so. I think he’s seeing us taking some actions to change things and that’s all he asks. I think he wants to stay. He is saying no to a lot of things, but that shows he wants to win. He’s really young, he’s really good, he needs to be in the best league in the world,” Amorim said.
Fernandes's potential sale has been discussed for a wealth of transfer funds that could facilitate a squad overhaul in the summer. Players like Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony have all been linked and named as potential departures this summer.
Of the teams most interested, Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal reportedly tabled an offer of £100 million ($135.1 million) on a three-year contract with a weekly wage of £700,000 ($945,500). Value aside, the club could be taking an aggressive stance given the rapidly approaching Club World Cup. But, for now, Amorim is keen on keeping his captain at the club.
Fernandes was regularly the club's best player in matches and one of few silver linings on an otherwise frustrating season. If he were to leave, whilst raising funds for new signings, it could be too much changeover for a coach in the job for just half a season.