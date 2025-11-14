Staggering Liverpool Statistic Exposes Arne Slot’s Biggest Flaw
Liverpool have been a shadow of the side that dominated the Premier League last season during Arne Slot’s second campaign captaining the ship.
The Reds strolled to Premier League glory in the Dutch manager’s debut term, clinching the trophy in late April and finishing the season ten points ahead of nearest challengers Arsenal. Jürgen Klopp’s departure set alarm bells ringing, but Slot’s swift success allayed fears on Merseyside.
However, Slot’s second season struggles have made for grim viewing. Liverpool went against their traditional transfer policy over the summer as they shelled out on superstars and racked up a record Premier League bill of just under £450 million, but it’s moved them further from their all-conquering ambitions.
Liverpool’s dismal defeat at Manchester City before the international break was indicative of a season-long malaise, with good fortune rather than skill favouring them early in the term. The Reds find themselves eight points behind league leaders Arsenal with few signs of imminent improvements.
The Reds have struggled with the intensity and directness of their opposition throughout the campaign, operating with a fraction of the vigour for which they have become renowned in recent years. One damning statistic sums up their fall from grace.
Liverpool’s Intensity Struggles
Liverpool have been well-known for their high-octane approach since Klopp re-energised the sleepy Reds in the mid-2010s. Slot’s arrival marked the move towards a more measured approach, but Liverpool’s intensity was still one of their greatest strengths last season.
In 2024–25, according to The Times, Liverpool averaged 177 presses per match in the Premier League. However, in 2025–26 so far, they have averaged just 141 presses per game, a reduction of 20.4% from last season.
Their 2025–26 pressing numbers are the worst in the Premier League, although it’s worth noting that Arsenal’s 147 presses per match is the second-lowest in England’s top tier and they’re currently leading the table.
Liverpool are pressing 36 times less per match on average, however, and, unlike Arsenal who are pressing the exact same amount as they were last term, that reduction is the second-largest in the league—only behind Crystal Palace, who have already beaten the Reds three times this season.
Given Liverpool’s intensity has been a staple of their success over the past decade, their drop in energy levels will certainly concern Slot and his coaching staff. A lack of pressure on the ball has undoubtedly made them easier to beat and more susceptible to direct passes in behind their defence.
The reigning champions will have to address their underwhelming pressing statistics if they’re to save their season.