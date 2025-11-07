Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Sunderland: Zubimendi Returns on Wearside
The Mikel Arteta train is continuing to roll in north London, and despite a litany of absences, there are few signs of the Gunners grinding to a halt.
A club-record eighth consecutive clean sheet led to a tenth victory on the spin in midweek, as Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the 2025–26 Champions League with a 3–0 win over Slavia Prague.
The hosts made life difficult for the Gunners through tight man-orientation, which is emerging as the defensive meta across elite-level football. Sunderland are more varied in their approach off the ball, but there’s no doubt that they’ll ask the hopeful champions, who are six points clear at the top, to break them down at the Stadium of Light.
Arteta is without multiple attackers this weekend, and here’s the team he could pick on Wearside.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Sunderland (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—It’s going to be a surreal feeling when we see David Raya concede again, perhaps euphoric for some. In truth, the Arsenal goalkeeper has barely been tested during his streak.
RB: Jurriën Timber—The indestructible Timber is a model of consistency at right back, and he’ll be expected to retain his place on Saturday.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba’s role in possession on Tuesday had social media ’tacticos’ purring, and it’ll be interesting to see whether he’ll emerge as Arsenal’s answer to John Stones again this weekend.
CB: Gabriel—With so many attackers out, Arsenal could turn to their prolific centre back to break open this game from a set-piece.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Arteta has used the midweek games to offer Calafiori respite, with the Italian monopolising the Premier League minutes at left-back so far.
CM: Martín Zubimendi—Zubimendi was suspended in the week, and the knock he took last weekend against Burnley won’t see him miss the trip to Sunderland.
CM: Declan Rice—With a functional Gunners visiting the Stadium of Light, Rice’s delivery from dead-ball situations must be pinpoint. It so often is. He’ll also be important in shutting down the hosts in transition.
CM: Eberechi Eze—We’re still waiting for Eze to burst into life with the title hopefuls, and this feels like an important game for him. If Arsenal are to work some magic from open play, the Englishman must be influential.
RW: Bukayo Saka—The onus is on Saka to take responsibility in the frontline, and their star winger scored superbly from the spot on Tuesday, which allowed the Gunners to cruise in the second half.
ST: Mikel Merino—He just has a knack, doesn’t he? Merino’s box instincts are so impressive, but he’ll have to outwit three Sunderland brutes at the back this weekend.
LW: Leandro Trossard—Trossard retains his place by default, given the volume of injuries.