Sunderland Eye Another Ligue 1 Signing, Targeting PSG Superstar’s Brother

Sunderland are considering several options to strengthen their backline, and now they are reportedly thinking about signing a versatile defender from Ligue 1.

The Black Cats don't stop. Recently, the club confirmed the signings of Habib Diarra (21), from RC Strasbourg, and Noah Sadiki (20), from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Additionally, the Lads have been linked with Chelsea's Djordje Petrovic (25), for whom they would be close to reaching an agreement for around €25 million.

Now, Sunderland have shown interest in signing a defender from Ligue 1, the brother of one of PSG's superstars.

Sunderland interested in RC Strasbourg's Guela Doue

According to information from Matteo Moretto (h/t MackemNews), Sunderland have shown interest in signing Guela Doue, a versatile 22-year-old right-sided defender who plays for RC Strasbourg.

The brother of PSG star Desire Doue (19) can play as a right-sided center-back and as a right full-back/wing-back, which would give Regis Le Bris several alternatives in his system.

IMAGO / PsnewZ

The report indicates that Guela Doue is to the liking of Florent Ghisolfi, the new director of football of the Black Cats.

"Sunderland are targeting Strasbourg left-back Doue, according to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto", we can read on the mentioned portal.

"He states that Ghisolfi is keen on the 22-year-old, who recently had interest from AC Milan and Chelsea," they added.

Furthermore, Doue could also contribute to team chemistry under Regis Le Bris, as last season he shared a dressing room with Habib Diarra, recently signed by Sunderland, and with Djordje Petrovic, a goalkeeper target of the Lads.

During last season, Doue played in 32 Ligue 1 matches, starting in 30 of those games, scoring one goal and registering two assists.

The full-back, who, unlike his France-representing brother, ultimately chose the Ivory Coast national team, was key in RC Strasbourg qualifying for the next edition of the UEFA Conference League.

