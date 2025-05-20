Supercomputer Predicts Europa League Final Winner
The sixth all-English UEFA final descends on the Basque Country on Wednesday night, as Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester United.
Curiously, this is the third all-English affair Spurs will be involved in, while United have fond memories of their sole European final boasting domestic familiarity. Sir Alex Ferguson led the Red Devils to Champions League glory over Chelsea in 2008 following a dramatic penalty shootout in Moscow.
Now, Wednesday’s final will not be competed between two juggernauts at the top of their games. In fact, the pair enter the showpiece event as the Premier League’s two worst non-relegated teams. Both current sides have been confirmed as the shoddiest iterations of their respective clubs since the competition’s inauguration in terms of points totals.
For the grand old institution that is Manchester United, Europa League glory may not be enough to paper over the glaring chasms. However, for Spurs, victory in Bilbao could prove transcendent having endured 17 years without a trophy celebration.
Here’s how Opta’s supercomputer projects the 2025 Europa League final to pan out.
Opta’s Supercomputer Predicts Europa League Final Winner
The supercomputer has brought into the projection that Wednesday’s all-English final will be a tight and cagey affair with little to separate the two teams.
Opta currently rates Tottenham as minor favourites, with Spurs prevailing in 50.3% of the 10,000 simulations run by the supercomputer forming the basis of their prediction. United, thus, have a 49.7% chance of lifting the trophy.
Perhaps the computer was swayed by Ange Postecoglou’s confident reassertion back in September that he "always" wins a trophy in his second season. Spurs have also beaten United in all three of their head-to-head meetings this term, although Erik ten Hag was in charge for the first clash at Old Trafford won by the visitors 3–0.
While Postecoglou is without leading playmakers Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison, (Lucas Bergvall has a slim chance of playing), the Australian coach oversaw mature and controlled performances in Spurs' quarterfinal and semifinal victories over Eintracht Frankfurt and Bodø/Glimt respectively. Their work without the ball was less haphazard, with fewer risks taken positionally in possession, too.
That puts them in good standing for the final against a flawed United team. In the absence of creators Kulusevski and Maddison, Ange may lean on the pressing ability of his team to disrupt a Red Devils outfit that‘s yet to supply much coherence in the build-up phase under Amorim.
Unlike their opponents, United could be boosted by the returns of several potential starters in time for the final, and they boast the best player between the two teams in Bruno Fernandes, who’s produced an outstanding individual season.
Heritage works in their favour also given their track record in finals, but Spurs will become just the second English club to win this competition three times should they triumph on Wednesday night.
It’s anyone’s game, with the margins razor thin.