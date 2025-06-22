‘Sure of It’—Jurgen Klopp Reacts to Liverpool’s Record-Breaking Florian Wirtz Transfer
Jürgen Klopp has backed Florian Wirtz to make a huge impact at Liverpool after becoming the most expensive player in Premier League history.
The Reds paid a cool €136.3 million (£116.1 million, $157.8 million) to bring Wirtz to Anfield, fending off competition from both Bayern Munich and Manchester City to sign one of the most exciting young talents in Europe.
Such a price tag obviously brings incredibly high expectations, but former Liverpool boss Klopp is confident Wirtz will be up to the task.
“It’s going to be really, really great, I’m sure of it,” Klopp told RTL/ntv.
“Liverpool is a fantastic team, and they were already outstanding last season. It’s very difficult to strengthen when you’re the champions, but Liverpool have managed it. They”ve signed an exceptional talent in Florian Wirtz. I’m looking forward to seeing it. It’s going to be good.”
Klopp, now Red Bull’s head of global soccer, has watched on with a keen eye as his successor, Arne Slot, has settled into life at Anfield with ease. The Dutchman won the Premier League title in his first season and has his sights set on retaining the crown next year.
Liverpool have spent big this summer, with Wirtz following former Bayer Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield. Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is expected to be next in a deal worth £40 million ($53.9 million).
A new centre-back is also thought to be in Slot’s sights—Marc Guéhi of Crystal Palace is a known target—while Liverpool are also expected to try and sign a new striker if they raise sufficient funds through player sales.
Darwin Núñez is up for sale and is thought to be open to leaving Liverpool this summer, with Napoli and clubs in Saudi Arabia chasing his signature.