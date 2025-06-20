Report: Darwin Nunez Open to Leaving Liverpool, Asking Price Revealed
Darwin Núñez is willing to join Serie A champions Napoli this summer but Liverpool will demand a sizeable fee for the 25-year-old, according to one report.
The Uruguayan joined Liverpool in 2022 but has struggled to ever showcase his potential consistently, with a particularly disappointing 2024–25 under Arne Slot moving him closer to the exit door.
Núñez managed just seven goals in 47 appearances last season and started just eight Premier League matches for the title-winners. With Liverpool spending big this summer and needing to recoup funds, a permanent exit for the former Benfica forward seems inevitable.
There has been reported interest from Saudi Arabia in Núñez but, according to ESPN, Napoli could win the race for his signature given he’s emerged as Antonio Conte’s “first choice” attacking target this summer.
Núñez is “open to the idea” of joining the Italian side but “talks are ongoing”, with Liverpool demanding a fee of more than €50 million (£43 million/$57.6 million) for his services.
Liverpool spent a guaranteed £64 million on the striker, with that fee potentially rising to £85 million if certain performance-related add-ons were triggered. The Reds will be eager to minimise their losses on Núñez, who still has the ability to thrive elsewhere.
Liverpool’s number nine is not the only centre-forward on Napoli’s wishlist, however, with Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca also being considered. The Serie A giants will “continue to talk with Núñez” while also working on a deal with the 24-year-old Italian as a back-up option.
The Premier League champions will have committed approximately £190 million once deals for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez are finalised, with Jeremie Frimpong and Ármin Pécsi the only confirmed additions thus far.
Liverpool are unlikely to stop there either and will need to replace Jarell Quansah should he join Bayer Leverkusen as reported. Crystal Palace and England defender, Marc Guehi, has been strongly linked,