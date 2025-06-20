Tai Baribo: MLS Leading Goalscorer Stuck in Israel As War Escalates
Tai Baribo leads the MLS Golden Boot race, but he and his family remain far away from the Philadelphia Union, stuck in his native Israel as the country navigates an escalating war with Iran.
Baribo left the Union on international duty with Israel after a May 31 match against FC Dallas, and played in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Estonia and a friendly vs. Hungary, both away matches.
He returned to Israel afterwards to reportedly receive treatment for a calf injury and to attend a meeting at the United States Embassy as part of his green card application, but has since been stuck amid growing conflict in the Middle East—rocket exchanges from Iran and Israel forcing the closure of most airports and border crossings.
On Monday night, Baribo's wife, Linoy Barlev, posted a video to her Instagram story, which showed the Union striker in a shelter. And later this week, social media posts featured Baribo apparently at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv visiting children injured in the conflict.
While there has been no official communication from Baribo or his family, Union head coach Bradley Carnell spoke to reporters last week, saying: “He is still in Israel, and we are monitoring the current situation. We are in contact every single day, more often than not. We’re not sure when he is going to return. We are monitoring his situation as it develops.”
Baribo is one of four Israeli players in MLS, alongside Charlotte FC’s Liel Abada and Idan Toklomati and the New England Revolution’s Ilay Feingold.
On the soccer pitch, Baribo has been one of the best players in MLS this season, bagging 13 goals in 16 matches, and helping the Union to the top spot in the Eastern Conference amid Carnell’s first season.
It’s a significant step in his progression, but not a new curve. He scored 17 goals in 21 games in 2024, while also preparing for his wedding and representing Israel.
Baribo has already missed one match, the Union's 2-1 victory over Charlotte, however, they look ahead to their next match against the Chicago Fire on June 25, with no indication of whether Baribo may be able to return in time.