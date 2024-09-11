Takeaways from USMNT's Disappointing Draw with New Zealand
The U.S. men's national team only managed an underwhelming a draw against New Zealand just two hours after Mauricio Pochettino was named the team's new head coach.
The last three months have not been kind to the U.S. men's national team. The Stars and Stripes failed to advance beyond the group stage at Copa América 2024 and suffered a shocking defeat to Canada on home soil for the first time since 1957.
Just when excitement and expectations started to build again with Pochettino officially taking charge of USMNT, the squad produced a 1–1 draw with New Zealand at TQL Stadium.
The match highlighted several issues ahead of Pochettino's arrival.
Sloppy Mistakes Are Still a Major Problem for the USMNT
Once again, lapses in judgment cost the USMNT a victory. What should have been a comfortable victory over an inferior New Zealand side wound up being a draw after critical mistakes from Caleb Wiley and Mark McKenzie in the 89th minute.
USA was caught out on the counter-attack and both defenders unintentionally helped Ben Waine score the equalizer; Wiley's poor header fell to McKenzie, who then banged a failed clearance off Waine's chest into the back of the net.
The egregious errors will get the most attention, but the United States had plenty of poor touches before the dying minutes of the game. In fact, Yunus Musah was subbed off at halftime after several sloppy giveaways in the first half.
Folarin Balogun is Under Pressure
Folarin Balogun emerged as the Stars and Stripes' No. 9 at this summer's Copa América, but the striker has plenty of competition for his spot in Pochettino's new XI. Both Josh Sargent and Ricardo Pepi have already found the back of the net for Norwich City and PSV respectively while Balogun has failed to impress so far at Monaco this season.
He might have assisted Christian Pulisic's goal last night, but Balogun only mustered two shots on target in 90 minutes, and neither were all that threatening. It goes without saying that a team's striker needs to score goals, and the 23-year-old only has two in his last 11 matches for the USMNT.
If Balogun continues to struggle in front of goal, then there are several players waiting to take his spot.
Marlon Fossey Impresses in First USMNT Cap
Besides Pulisic, Marlon Fossey was the best player on the pitch for the USMNT. The 26-year-old got the nod over Joe Scally at right-back and delivered a memorable performance in his first senior international cap.
The Standard Liege defender did well to carve out space on the right flank and linked up with Ricardo Pepi for what looked like the game's opening goal before it was controversially called back for an earlier foul. Fossey also only misplaced four passes and recorded the most recoveries by a defender for the Stars and Stripes.
Above all, Fossey's high work rate set him apart from the other Americans who often looked lost without the ball on their feet. The defender certainly inserted himself in the conversation to start at right-back as Sergiño Dest recovers from his ACL injury.